Steven Spielberg’s ‘The BFG’ and ‘Untitled Cold War Thriller’ get release dates

Steven Spielberg is ramping up for a very busy couple of years.

The director's next two projects, “Untitled Cold War Thriller” and his adaptation of Roald Dahl's “The BFG,” have been slated for release on October 16, 2015 and July 1, 2016, respectively, according to Exhibitor Relations.

Based on the infamous 1960 U-2 incident, “Untitled Cold War Thriller” will see Spielberg directing from a script by the Coen Bros. and reuniting with star Tom Hanks. The film will see Hanks starring as American lawyer and Navy commander James B. Donovan, who successfully negotiated the release of Gary Powers, a pilot whose aircraft was shot down over the Soviet Union while conducting a covert mission.

“The BFG” (aka “Big Friendly Giant”), meanwhile, is a live-action adaptation of Dahl's 1982 children's book that will reunite Spielberg with his “E.T.” screenwriter Melissa Mathison. The project was first announced back in April.

Spielberg's last film was 2012's “Lincoln,” which scored a whopping 12 Academy Award nominations and grossed over $275 million worldwide. The film won two Oscars: Best Actor (Daniel Day-Lewis) and Best Production Design.

