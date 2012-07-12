Stevie Nicks bets on a Fleetwood Mac tour for 2013

07.12.12 6 years ago

Maybe if the members of Fleetwood Mac say it enough, a tour will actually materialize.

Stevie Nicks was the latest FM”er to stir the pot about a new outing. She told “CBS This Morning”  “it”s the plan,” when asked about a new tour, adding that everyone was on board. “That’s what we do,” she simply says.By “everyone” we assume that means Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood and John McVie. In the CBS interview, Nicks addresses how “devastating” it was for her when Christine McVie left the band in 1998.

We”ll just remind you that Buckingham told Rolling Stone last August that 2012 was the year. “We”re doing something for sure,” he said. “I wouldn”t be shocked if it was a tour and possibly an album.”

Fleetwood Mac”s last tour was in 2009. Former member Bob Welch died in June.

