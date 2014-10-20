‘Still Alice,’ ‘Clouds of Sils Maria,’ Roger Deakins and more set for AFI Fest

IFC Films

AFI Fest has announced that Tommy Lee Jones' “The Homesman” will screen as a Centerpiece Gala selection as well as eight Special Screenings and programs for the festival's Conversations series, which will include a look at the upcoming release, “Unbroken,” with cinematographer Roger Deakins.

Special Screenings added include Cannes debuts “Clouds of Sils Maria,” “Mommy,” “Mr. Turner,” “Saint Laurent” and “Two Days, One Night,” as well as documentaries “Merchants of Doubt” and “Tales of the Grim Sleeper.” Also included is Toronto break-out “Still Alice” with Julianne Moore.

Michael Keaton and Edward Norton will be on hand for a Conversations discussion about their roles in “Birdman,” while and Indie Contenders Roundtable of distinguished filmmakers and another of the year's hottest rising stars will be presented by The Hollywood Reporter and the Los Angeles Times respectively. And as mentioned, cinematographer Roger Deakins will be in the mix to talk about his experience working on Angelina Jolie's “Unbroken” and the art of the film's photography.

Previously announced, J.C. Chandor's “A Most Violent Year” will open the fest, while Bennett Miller's “Foxcatcher” will close it out. Also set for a Centerpiece Gala presentation is Paul Thomas Anderson's “Inherent Vice” and Rupert Wyatt's remake of “The Gambler” will premiere as well.

The 2014 AFI Fest runs Nov. 6 – 13.