Sting to release first new album in a decade

Sting is making a return to the music scene.

The former Police frontman has slated his first album of all-new material in nearly a decade for release on September 24, according to the New York Times. “The Last Ship” – which grew out of songwriting sessions for the Broadway musical of the same name that the singer has been prepping for the last several years – follows up 2003’s platinum-certified “Sacred Love,” which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and went on to win a Grammy award for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for the track “Whenever I Say Your Name” featuring Mary J. Blige.

The new album is being released under a partnership between three record labels, Cherrytree, Interscope and A&M.

The musical itself, on which Sting has been collaborating with writers John Logan (“Skyfall”) and Brian Yorkey (“Next to Normal”) and director Joe Mantello (“Wicked,” “Other Desert Cities”), is a “homecoming story” set in Wallsend, England (Sting’s boyhood home) during the decline of the shipbuilding industry in the 1980s. Several songs from the musical will be featured on the album, which will also include tunes that were originally intended for the play but later discarded. The title track is, according to the Times, “a waltz-time folk tune, heavy with Christian imagery and told in a Northern English dialect.”

