Stop everything: Stephen Colbert has gotten an Oppressed White Male Alert

#Stephen Colbert
08.02.13 5 years ago

It’s more important than a storm warning, an earthquake prediction, or even an Amber Alert, which really, ought to have a more respectable-sounding name — it’s an Oppressed White Male Alert! Can you believe such atrocities are still going on in this day and age? Thankfully, non-oppressed white male Stephen Colbert is here to bring this story to our attention.

Somebody call Amnesty International.

(via Jezebel)

TOPICS#Stephen Colbert
TAGScolbert reportopressed white male alertSTEPHEN COLBERT

