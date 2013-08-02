Stop everything: Stephen Colbert has gotten an Oppressed White Male Alert

It’s more important than a storm warning, an earthquake prediction, or even an Amber Alert, which really, ought to have a more respectable-sounding name — it’s an Oppressed White Male Alert! Can you believe such atrocities are still going on in this day and age? Thankfully, non-oppressed white male Stephen Colbert is here to bring this story to our attention.

Somebody call Amnesty International.

(via Jezebel)