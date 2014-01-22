Stormtroopers Twerk It Out, Are Going To Own That Dance-Off

01.22.14

Scott Winn and Brenden Bytheway found a unique way to promote their latest efforts using the stylings of a Stormtrooper Dance Team. Do you think these guys are sponsored by the Death Star? I hope so. I also hope this means we’ll see a follow-up with the Jedi Knight team and then they’ll do a ‘West Side Story’ inspired fight/dance! A girl can dream.

If you’d told me that one day someone would take the Star Wars: Kincect game and transform it into something not soul-crushing, I’d never have believed you. But here it is.

Image Via Kotaku

Well played Scott and Brenden. Well played.

