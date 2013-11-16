Kanye West debuting ‘Bound 2’ video on ‘Ellen’

#Kanye West
11.16.13 5 years ago

Kanye West and Ellen Degeneres have set a date together. 

The rapper will appear on her daytime talk show “Ellen” on Tuesday, where he’ll reveal his new video for the song “Bound 2.”

According to the show’s official website, “The always sensational rap mastermind KANYE WEST is here to drop the world-premiere video for his new single, “Bound 2,” which may or may not feature his stunning and curvalicious fiancée Kim Kardashian.” 

“Bound 2” is the latest single from West’s most recent solo album “Yeezus.” The tune was co-produced by West and features singer Charlie Wilson.

The episode’s other guest will be “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” co-star Elizabeth Banks.

 Watch West and Wilson perform “Bound 2” on “Later…With Jools Holland” here:

https://dailymotion.com/video/x14zj1u

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kanye West
TAGSBOUND 2ellen degeneresKanye WestYeezus

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP