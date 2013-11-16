Kanye West debuting ‘Bound 2’ video on ‘Ellen’

Kanye West and Ellen Degeneres have set a date together.

The rapper will appear on her daytime talk show “Ellen” on Tuesday, where he’ll reveal his new video for the song “Bound 2.”

According to the show’s official website , “The always sensational rap mastermind KANYE WEST is here to drop the world-premiere video for his new single, “Bound 2,” which may or may not feature his stunning and curvalicious fiancée Kim Kardashian.”

“Bound 2” is the latest single from West’s most recent solo album “Yeezus.” The tune was co-produced by West and features singer Charlie Wilson.

The episode’s other guest will be “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” co-star Elizabeth Banks.

Watch West and Wilson perform “Bound 2” on “Later…With Jools Holland” here: