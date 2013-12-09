Justin Bieber is feeling ‘Confident’ with Chance The Rapper at his side: Listen

In Bieb’s 10-week run of new music, most songs have veered toward slow jams, but “Confident” has a bouncy beat that matches its lusty lyrics. The steamy verses include “then she started dancing / sexual romancing / nasty but she fancy / lipstick on my satin sheets.” Named SPIN’s rapper of the year, Chance scats about being “addicted” to the foreign fantasy woman.

The pop idol just wrapped his “Believe” world tour over the weekend, which earned the top spot on Billboard’s Hot Tours list for its final two weeks. Bieber is calling on fans to make the new song his next No. 1, recently tweeting : “#confident is my new single and we gotta take it to #1 quick and keep it there. Request it at radio. #teambieber.” Do you think it sounds like a hit?