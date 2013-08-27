Stream Nine Inch Nail’s new album, ‘Hesitation Marks’ in full now

#iTunes
08.27.13 5 years ago

Nine Inch Nails” “Hesitation Marks” isn”t out until next Tuesday (Sept. 3), but fans can stream NIN’s album in its entirety now via iTunes.

The album comes in standard and deluxe versions (and with four covers), with the latter featuring three bonus tracks: “Find My Way (Oneohtrix Point Never Remix),” “All Time Low (Todd Rundgren remix)” and “While I’m Still Here (Breyer P-Orridge ‘Howler’ Remix)” ( OK, how cool is a Todd Rundgren remix? )

First single, “Came Back Haunted,” has reached Top 10 at Modern Rock Radio, while the poppy (by NIN standards) second single, “Everything” is also doing well.

Recorded by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Alan Moulder, “Hesitation Marks” is Nine Inch Nails” first album in five years and features Fleetwood Mac”s Lindsey Buckingham, Kim Crimson”s Adrian Belew (who was in NIN for a hot minute), and bassist Pino Palladino.

And if you”re not busy on Sept. 3, Nine Inch Nails will be playing a record release show at Los Angeles” Troubadour.  The full arena tour starts Sept. 28

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#iTunes
TAGScame back hauntedeverythingfleetwood macHesitation MarksITUNESLindsey BuckinghamNINE INCH NAILSstreamtrent reznorTroubadour

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP