StreamFix: Snowpiercer, The Good Wife, and More on the Web

StreamFix keeps you up to date on the best streams of the web. Here's the best of what's up and coming for Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Crackle this November.

Netflix

“Portlandia, Season 4”

Here is what you need to do: Go right now and watch the episode where Toni and Candice take over the Portland Trailblazers dance team. It is painfully funny, and their final dance routine is a shocking horror for the ages.

“Snowpiercer” (Nov. 22)

Chris Evans. On a post-apocalyptic train. With Tilda Swinton in her wildest getup yet. What are you supposed to do, not watch this?

“Nebraska” (Nov. 8)

Alexander Payne's black-and-white Midwestern pseudo-road movie has a bunch of fabulous moments. The shot of Bruce Dern's relatives watching TV in the living room is sincerely one of the most memorable things I saw in 2013. And all hail June Squibb for showing us how to really disgrace dead old enemies at a cemetery.

“Chelsea Peretti: One of the Greats” (Nov. 14)

Chelsea Peretti is a Twitter phenom who can regularly be seen on the very funny (and cute) show “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” Her standup is observational and a bit racy, and you should really watch this special to see her advice on how women should properly eat bananas in public.

Crackle

“Damages” (entire series)

I'll say it: This is one of my favorite TV series of all time. “Damages” is basically a thrilling Grisham novel with better characters than anything you'd see in “The Pelican Brief” or “The Client.” Patty Hewes (Glenn EFFING Close) is a towering and ruthless power attorney whose relationship with slyly sharp newcomer Ellen Parsons (Rose Byrne) is thrilling and unpredictable. In later seasons we get unexpected performances from Martin Short, Lily Tomlin, Ryan Philippe, and John Goodman.

“The Dana Carvey Show”

We always discuss the injustice of “Freaks and Geeks” getting only a single season, but “The Dana Carvey Show” was just as good. The cast of this crazy series featured Stephen Colbert and Steve Carell (!), and the writing staff include Louis C.K., Robert Smigel, Robert Carlock of “30 Rock,” and Charlie Kaufman (!!). There's a Taco Bell bit in the first episode that's particularly priceless.

“The Buddy Holly Story”

Dear world: Yes, Gary Busey is an Oscar nominee. Do not adjust your coke-rimmed glasses.

“Songwriter”

It's like the world wants you to forget that Kris Kristofferson was once a movie star. Don't do that. And don't forget that Lesley Ann Warren turns in a fabulous performance here.

Amazon Prime

“I'm Still Here”

Remember when we were intrigued with Joaquin Phoenix? Relive those wild nine minutes in this documentary. I admit I remember watching his weird Letterman appearance and gawping like a loser the entire time. Well played, Joaq.

“An Education”

Carey Mulligan has to choose between a traditional life of higher education and a saucy relationship with Peter Sarsgaard. I understand that dilemma in a major way.

“Vicky Cristina Barcelona”

Here is Penelope Cruz tearing the screen up. Not my favorite Best Supporting Actress win for a Woody Allen movie (That would be Dianne Wiest in “Hannah and her Sisters”), but a close second.

“The Good Wife” (season 5)

Julianna Margulies is still slaying. And Matt Czuchry is still unspeakably attractive.

Hulu

Jim Carrey's “SNL”

I'm not sure what's going on with “SNL” this season, but with the exception of Bill Hader's entire episode. Jim Carrey's Sia-style dance with Kate McKinnon is the best thing we've seen yet. Kate McKinnon, I pray you get your own sitcom. I pray.

“Persona”

Hulu's got an awesome “Bergman's Women” feature going on at the moment. Check out the amazing Liv Ullmann in perhaps her most famous screen role, that of a suddenly mute stage actress named Elisabet Vogler. I'd argue her best movie (and Bergman's) is “Autumn Sonata,” but you must start your Ullmann comprehension here.

“The Flash”

On last night's episode, The Flash attended a trivia night and his team name was “E = MC Hammer.” Not bad, Flash. Not bad.