Summer Box Office 2012 Winners and Losers

This was supposed to be Hollywood’s record breaking summer. Potential hits such as “The Avengers,” “The Dark Knight Rises,” “Dark Shadows,” “G.I. Joe Retaliation,” “The Bourne Legacy,” “Amazing Spider-Man” and “Brave” were supposed to drive attendance and possibly set a summer box office record. For a number of reasons, it just didn’t happen. Grosses were actually lower than 2011’s dismal frame and Hollywood executives have been left wondering if big releases in November and December can turn things around. However, before we conjecture on the fall and winter box office, let’s take a look at some of the winners and losers of the 2012 summer season in the gallery below.

