Summer Box Office 2012 Winners and Losers

#Tom Cruise #Charlize Theron #Channing Tatum #Seth MacFarlane
09.04.12 6 years ago 8 Comments

This was supposed to be Hollywood’s record breaking summer. Potential hits such as “The Avengers,” “The Dark Knight Rises,” “Dark Shadows,” “G.I. Joe Retaliation,” “The Bourne Legacy,” “Amazing Spider-Man” and “Brave” were supposed to drive attendance and possibly set a summer box office record. For a number of reasons, it just didn’t happen. Grosses were actually lower than 2011’s dismal frame and Hollywood executives have been left wondering if big releases in November and December can turn things around. However, before we conjecture on the fall and winter box office, let’s take a look at some of the winners and losers of the 2012 summer season in the gallery below.

Agree or disagree? Share your thoughts below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tom Cruise#Charlize Theron#Channing Tatum#Seth MacFarlane
TAGSadam sandlerBEN STILLERbox officeBox office Summer 2012 box office The Avengers Charlize Theron Total Recall The Amazing SpiderMan Seth MacFarlane Channing Tatum Tom Cruise Adam Sandler Ben Stiller Vince VaughnCHANNING TATUMCHARLIZE THERONSETH MACFARLANESummer 2012 box officeThe Amazing SpidermanTHE AVENGERSTOM CRUISETOTAL RECALLVINCE VAUGHN

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP