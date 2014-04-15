Summer Box Office Predictions 2014: ‘X-Men,’ ‘Transformers,’ ‘Maleficent’

Summer is just around the corner, and that means Hollywood is ready to take your money. 2014's offerings include big laughs in “Tammy,” “A Million Ways to Die in the West,” and “22 Jump Street”; giant-sized destruction in “Godzilla” and “Transformers: Age of Extinction”; and a slew of superheroes and super villains in “Amazing Spider-Man 2,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” and Marvel's “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Plus: apes, dragons, ascending planets, and the Mistress of All Evil.
Which of them will stand as the summer's 10 biggest hits? Check out our predictions below. Do you agree or disagree with our educated guesses? Which films do you want to see rule the box office this summer?
You… do realize THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN’s $62m came at the end of what was basically a six-day opening, right? A $95m OW for ASM2 would put it $37m behind the first film by Sunday with lower weekdays and Godzilla and X-Men ahead.
I see ASM2 doing similar business to MOS. As for X men, the biggest film of the series only made 230 million. And that was 8 years ago. I see this barely crossing 200 million. Might have done more if this wasn’t promoted as another wolverine and friends movie.
How much do you really follow box office trends, Mr. Lewis? Some of these predictions are outrageous.
You expect Days of Future Past to exceed the second highest in the franchise by $130 million dollars?
I don’t even see it matching that. I see it barely clearing 200 million.
I think that for the most part this list will probably come true, but in the US at least I bet A MILLION WAYS TO DIE IN THE WEST will be a hit. Seth MacFarlane has a lot of fans (myself included) and TED made more than HANGOVER 1.
US:
THE HANGOVER – $277m
TED – $218m
Not that it matters much.
what does it main prediction for the 2014 x-men transformers -Maleficent?
1. Transformers
2. Dragon 2
3. Planet of the Apes
4. Spidey
5. Godzilla
6. Guardians
7. 22 Jump St.
8. X-Men
9. Surprise Hit
10. Maleficent
1.Dragon 2
2. Toss up between ASM2 and Transformers 4.
These predictions are a little, well, wrong, imo. Transformers will certainly be #1, and I suspect it will do better domestically than the third film did, thanks to Mark Wahlberg and the pro-America marketing, but X-Men being third? Come on. X-Men’s days have been and gone. The franchise just does not make much money, as it’s not something that appeals widely enough. Adding more stars will help, yes, but it’s not going to make huge money. A $200-250 domestic gross would be more reasonable.
I also think Guardians of the Galaxy will be a break out hit. It will either flop or it’ll be big, and I predict the latter.
Godzilla isn’t green. He’s been gray in 27 out of 28 movies and isn’t green in the new one either.
Maleficent has a budget of $200 million and has had the most promotion of all these films, also having 2.1 million facebook fans even before its release. Also having oscar winning actress Angelina Jolie in it just gives it more a reason, I see this film making $800 million mark and the rest making nearly over 300 million. Just saying.
More than a billion, I predict. *fingers crossed*
it is always some ridiculous chick who insists AJ is just such a huge box office draw when she NEVER HAS BEEN EVER IN HER WHOLE CAREER!