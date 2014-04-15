Summer Box Office Predictions 2014: ‘X-Men,’ ‘Transformers,’ ‘Maleficent’

Summer is just around the corner, and that means Hollywood is ready to take your money. 2014's offerings include big laughs in “Tammy,” “A Million Ways to Die in the West,” and “22 Jump Street”; giant-sized destruction in “Godzilla” and “Transformers: Age of Extinction”; and a slew of superheroes and super villains in “Amazing Spider-Man 2,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” and Marvel's “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Plus: apes, dragons, ascending planets, and the Mistress of All Evil.

Which of them will stand as the summer's 10 biggest hits? Check out our predictions below. Do you agree or disagree with our educated guesses? Which films do you want to see rule the box office this summer?