Summerfest lineup announced: Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Edward Sharpe, fun., Tom Petty

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, John Mayer, fun., Jason Aldean, Eagles and more are headed to Milwaukee this summer for the annual Summerfest music event.
Running June 26-30 and July 2-7, the double-week fest revealed its final additions today (April 4), which also included The Avett Brothers, LL Cool J, MGMT, K’naan, Buddy Guy, Alice Cooper, Pat Benatar and Foreigner. Tickets are already on sale.
Lewis Black helped to amp up the announcement in a video promo, below. He heralds the return of a comedy stage to the Wisconsin party, headlining with some as-yet-unannounced special guests on July 5 at the BMO Harris Pavilion.
Here are the artists in the lineup for the 2013 Summerfest:
Imagine Dragons
Dispatch
LL Cool J
MGMT
Silversun Pickups
Dark Star Orchestra
Neon Trees
The Neighborhood
Femi Kuti
Atmosphere
Loverboy
Jana Kramer
K’NAAN
Barenaked Ladies
Yeasayer
The Features Billy Idol
Pretty Lights
Empire of the Sun
Grouplove
Styx
Trampled by Turtles
Switchfoot
Social Distortion
REO Speedwagon
Craig Morgan
Morris Day & The Time
Drowning Pool
Timeflies
Skillet
Guster
Brandi Carlile Diplo
Dropkick Murphy’s
AWOLNATION
Bad Religion
Chevy Metal
Atlas Genius
Phil Vassar
Cake
Amadou & Miriam
twenty one pilots
The Airborne Toxic Event
Buddy Guy
Willy Porter
Less Than Jake
Youngblood Hawke
Lewis Black Alice Cooper
Alex Clare
The Mavericks
Dr. John
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Pat Benetar
O.A.R.
Robert DeLong
fun.
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
Rush
New Kids on the Block
98 Degrees
Boyz II Men
Tim McGraw
Jason Aldean
Jake Owen
Thomas Rhett
Brantley Gilbert
Love & Theft
The Spinners
Kip Moore
Blues Traveler
Foreigner
Terrance Simien
Gavin DeGraw
Capital Cities
Thompson Square
Florida Georgia Line
Luke Bryan
Pitbull
Eagles
John Mayer
