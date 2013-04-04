Summerfest lineup announced: Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Edward Sharpe, fun., Tom Petty

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, John Mayer, fun., Jason Aldean, Eagles and more are headed to Milwaukee this summer for the annual Summerfest music event.

Running June 26-30 and July 2-7, the double-week fest revealed its final additions today (April 4), which also included The Avett Brothers, LL Cool J, MGMT, K’naan, Buddy Guy, Alice Cooper, Pat Benatar and Foreigner. Tickets are already on sale.

Lewis Black helped to amp up the announcement in a video promo, below. He heralds the return of a comedy stage to the Wisconsin party, headlining with some as-yet-unannounced special guests on July 5 at the BMO Harris Pavilion.

Here are the artists in the lineup for the 2013 Summerfest:

Imagine Dragons

Dispatch

LL Cool J

MGMT

Silversun Pickups

Dark Star Orchestra

Neon Trees

The Neighborhood

Femi Kuti

Atmosphere

Loverboy

Jana Kramer

K’NAAN

Barenaked Ladies

Yeasayer

The Features Billy Idol

Pretty Lights

Empire of the Sun

Grouplove

Styx

Trampled by Turtles

Switchfoot

Social Distortion

REO Speedwagon

Craig Morgan

Morris Day & The Time

Drowning Pool

Timeflies

Skillet

Guster

Brandi Carlile Diplo

Dropkick Murphy’s

AWOLNATION

Bad Religion

Chevy Metal

Atlas Genius

Phil Vassar

Cake

Amadou & Miriam

twenty one pilots

The Airborne Toxic Event

Buddy Guy

Willy Porter

Less Than Jake

Youngblood Hawke

Lewis Black Alice Cooper

Alex Clare

The Mavericks

Dr. John

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Pat Benetar

O.A.R.

Robert DeLong

fun.

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

Rush

New Kids on the Block

98 Degrees

Boyz II Men

Tim McGraw

Jason Aldean

Jake Owen

Thomas Rhett

Brantley Gilbert

Love & Theft

The Spinners

Kip Moore

Blues Traveler

Foreigner

Terrance Simien

Gavin DeGraw

Capital Cities

Thompson Square

Florida Georgia Line

Luke Bryan

Pitbull

Eagles

John Mayer