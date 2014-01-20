Sundance: Michael Pitt starrer ‘I Origins’ makes a deal for 2014 release

“I Origins” is set to ratchet up your existential angst later this year.

The second feature film written and directed by Mike Cahill (“Another Earth”) has been acquired for worldwide distribution by Fox Searchlight at the Sundance Film Festival, the company announced today. The film stars Michael Pitt (“Boardwalk Empire”) as a molecular biologist “whose study of the human eye points to evidence with far reaching implications about our scientific and spiritual beliefs.” Searchlight, which also distributed “Another Earth,” is planning a release for later this year.

“I am so excited to once again be home at Fox Searchlight, a place that I believe embraces creative passion and the future of cinematic storytelling,” said Cahill in a statement.

“I Origins” also stars Brit Marling (“Another Earth,” “The East”), Astrid Bergès-Frisbey (“Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”), Steven Yeun (“The Walking Dead”) and Archie Panjabi (“The Good Wife”). You can read Drew’s review of the film here.



The Sundance Film Festival runs from January 16-26 in Park City, Utah.

