Sunday Ratings: Golden State’s Game 5 triumph leads ABC Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, June 14, 2015.

The Golden State Warriors took control of the NBA Finals with a relatively comfortable Game 5 victory, as ABC remained in control of the primetime ratings race.

With many viewers also basing their evenings around the “Game of Thrones” finale on HBO and whatnot, ABC's network competition barely made a ripple.

Remember, as always, that this is time period data and not reflective of the ratings for the basketball game itself, especially with one of the teams hailing from the West Coast.

Let's get to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 5.4 rating for Sunday night, tops in the key demographic. FOX and NBC were a distant second with a 0.7 key demo rating, followed by CBS' 0.5 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 14.93 million viewers and an 8.6 rating/16 share for Sunday night. There was a big drop to CBS' 4.755 million viewers and 3.2/6, followed by NBC's 3.735 million viewers and 2.3/4 for the night. FOX averaged an estimated 1.59 million viewers and a 1.0/2.

7 p.m. – ABC's 7 p.m. hour included a “Jimmy Kimmel Live” special, NBA pregame and, on the left side of the country, basketball and averaged 9.15 million viewers and a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49. CBS' “60 Minutes” averaged 7.46 million viewers and a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49, which would be as close as any network would get to ABC all night. “Dateline” put NBC in third with 4.14 million viewers and tied for second with a 0.8 key demo rating. FOX's repeats of “Bob's Burgers” averaged 1.42 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

8 p.m. – The start of ABC's basketball coverage averaged 14.43 million viewers and a 5.2 rating among adults 18-49 to lead the 8 p.m. hour. CBS' “Madam Secretary” repeat averaged 4.55 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating, compared to the 4.38 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for NBC's “Dateline: My Kid Would Never Do That.” Repeats of “The Simpsons” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” averaged 1.72 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating for FOX.

9 p.m. – ABC's basketball rose to 17.28 million viewers and a 6.3 rating among adults 18-49 in the 9 p.m. hour. NBC's “A.D. the Bible Continues” averaged 4 million viewers for second and tied for second with a 0.7 key demo rating. CBS' repeat of “The Good Wife” was third with 3.26 million viewers and fourth with a 0.4 key demo rating. FOX was fourth overall and tied for second in the key demo with a repeat of “Family Guy” (1.86 million and a 0.9 key demo) and a new “Golan the Insatiable” (1.37 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo).

10 p.m. – NBA Finals action closed primetime with 18.865 million viewers and a 7.2 rating among adults 18-49 for ABC. CBS' “CSI” repeat averaged 3.75 million viewers to top the 2.42 million viewers for NBC's new “American Odyssey,” while both networks averaged a 0.5 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.