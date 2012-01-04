‘Super 8’ and ‘Thor’ don’t make the latest Oscar Visual Effects race cut

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the final 10 contenders for the Visual Effects Oscar today eliminating five previously announced candidates. The Visual Effects committee has decided that “Super 8,” “Thor,” “Sucker Punch,” “Cowboys & Aliens” and “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows” are no longer eligible for a nomination. Instead, the following 10 films will provide 10-minute excerpts that will be screened by branch members on Thursday, January 19.
“Captain America: The First Avenger”
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2”
“Hugo”
“Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol”
“Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”
“Real Steel”
“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”
“Transformers: Dark of the Moon”
“The Tree of Life”
“X-Men: First Class”
Following the screenings, which has long been nicknamed the “bake off,” the members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration. Those honorees will be announced with the rest of the Academy Award nominations on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Based on the final 10 contenders, “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” “The Tree of Life,” “Hugo,” “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2” and “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” seem the likely frontrunners. The race to win the Oscar is likely between “Apes” and “Life.”
Among the cut contenders, its surprising “Thor’s” gorgeous effects and “Super 8’s” impressive train crash were dismissed while mediocre work in “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” remains.
What do you think of this year’s Visual Effects contenders? Share your thoughts below.
Is there any question that it’s between Apes and TF3? Even though Apes had some great facial capture detail i think TF3 was the craziest FX of the year easily. If they screw ILM again i’ll be surprised..
I was blown away by the stunning FX in Thor, the Bifrost and stuff were awesome, it’s kind of sad that they’re not longer being considered as an Oscar candidate.
A big “WTF?!?” for the elimination of Sucker Punch. There was so much green screen work and digital set extensions, not to mention digital doubles, that even I was surprised how little in the way of practical elements there were. It doesn’t matter whether you liked the film or not; the FX speak for themselves.
In the final judging, do they submit clip reels of final FX or do they get progressions showing that the only real things on screen are the actors and a patch of floor? Sometimes I wonder if films are dinged for looking TOO realistic.
At the bake-off, the visfx producer or supervisor does a 3 minute presentation on what they did that was difficult, groundbreaking, etc, and what to look for in the real. Then it’s a 10-minute clip reel of what they consider the best of the best of the fx, and then there’s a 3-minute Q&A where voting members of the visfx branch of AMPAS are allowed to ask questions, then they submit their ballots into a locked box that the Oscar accounting firm has there. Then the nominees are announced at the same time as other categories the following week. Over 1,000 visfx professionals attend the bake-off, although only the AMPAS members vote. It’s like a ‘who’s-who’ of the visfx industry that night in attendance.