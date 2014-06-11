Supercut Shows Jon Snow Knows Nothing…Except How To Brood Like A Master

06.11.14 4 years ago

Ygritte might have constantly been telling Jon Snow he knew nothing. But she was wrong. This bastard can work a brooding pout that would consume a Victoria's Secret supermodel with envy. Years of leading a life of privilege while watching his half-siblings lead a life of even greater privilege is the most trying cross to bear. (Do the Seven use crosses in their iconography?) 

Someone at Slate recognized true greatness when they saw it. Collected for your viewing pleasure is over two minutes of distilled self-loathing, cured into a deliciously tart whine.

