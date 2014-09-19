‘Supergirl’ takes flight to CBS with a series commitment

09.19.14

Greg Berlanti and Ali Adler's high profile “Supergirl” pilot has already found a home and its destination may just surprise you.

“Supergirl,” which comes from Berlanti Productions and Warner Brothers TV, has received a series commitment from CBS, which is making a slightly surprisingly leap into the superhero world. 

DC Comics' aggressive push into TV has seen the network land “The Flash,” “Arrow” and “iZombie” at The CW, “Gotham” at FOX and “Constantine” at NBC. [Both “Arrow” and “The Flash” also come from Berlanti Productions.] 

While ABC doesn't have a DC Comics property, that may have just a wee bit to do with corporate ties to Marvel, which has brought the network “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and the upcoming “Agent Carter.”

The logline for “Supergirl” explains, “Born on the planet Krypton, Kara Zor-El escaped amid its destruction years ago. Since arriving on Earth, she”s been hiding the powers she shares with her famous cousin. But now at age 24, she decides to embrace her superhuman abilities and be the hero she was always meant to be.”

“Supergirl” previously came to the big screen in a 1984 box office dud starring Helen Slater, while the character was more warmly received when she was embodied by Lara Vandervoort on “Smallville.”

With a series commitment already in place, that means that we can get to the important business of hypothetically casting the main character.

Because of the Greg Berlanti connections and a viable resemblance to the comic incarnation, my pick for the role would be Emily Van Camp, while acknowledging that the ongoing existence of “Revenge” and her half-hearted role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe mean that that probably won't happen.

Sepinwall has already suggested Adrianne Palicki and while I'd never vehemently disagree with any casting of Adrianne Palicki, her last union with DC didn't exactly go so well, did it?

Both of our picks are now SLIGHTLY too old, but when have the words “slightly too old” ever been used in CBS deliberations?

Meanwhile, Sepinwall and I couldn't think of a CBS superhero show since “The Flash.” Are we forgetting anything?

Any thoughts? Curious about the CBS part of things?

