Superman gets new mother in ‘Man of Steel’

Israeli actress Ayelet Zurer has replaced Julia Ormond as Superman’s Kryptonian birth mother Lara Lor-Van in “Man of Steel”, the currently-filming “Superman” reboot directed by Zack Snyder. She begins filming on the project this week. No reason was given for Ormond’s exit from the project.

Zurer was last seen opposite Tom Hanks and Ewan McGregor in the 2009 film “Angels & Demons”, based on the bestselling novel by Dan Brown. Her Stateside work also includes roles in the 2008 political thriller “Vantage Point” and as Eric Bana’s wife in the 2005 Steven Spielberg film “Munich”. She’ll also be seen opposite Diane Keaton and Kevin Kline in the upcoming Lawrence Kasdan comedy “Darling Companion”.

In the highly-anticipated comic book reboot, Henry Cavill plays the title role, with Amy Adams starring as Lois Lane, Michael Shannon as the villainous General Zod, Russell Crowe as Superman’s biological father Jor-El, Laurence Fishburne as “Daily Planet” editor Perry White and Kevin Costner and Diane Lane as Jonathan and Martha Kent, Superman’s adoptive parents.

The last installment of the “Superman” franchise was “Superman Returns”, director Bryan Singer’s 2006 update starring Brandon Routh, which grossed nearly $400 million worldwide. The film’s box-office take was considered a disappointment relative to its reported $270 million budget and the studios’ aspirations, leading them to scrap a planned Singer-directed sequel.

“Man of Steel” hits theaters on June 14th, 2013.