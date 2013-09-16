Surprise: ‘Insidious 3’ is already in development

09.16.13 5 years ago
In an announcement that no one will find terribly surprising, Entertainment One, FilmDistrict, and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions are currently developing a third “Insidious” movie. Jason Blum will return to produce and Leigh Whannell, who wrote the first two movies, will be writing the new one as well.
The most recent entry in the franchise, “Insidious: Chapter 2,” opened this past weekend with $41 million.   The original “Insidious” was released in 2011 with a reported budget of $1.5 million. It ended up grossing $97 million worldwide that year. “Chapter 2” has a reported budget of $5 million and its opening weekend in the U.S. found three times the box office take of the first film’s opening weekend.
As of this moment, no release date for number three has been mentioned. A quick search of Google, however, shows that there are three Friday the 13ths in 2015, should the horror franchise choose to go that route once more (the original did not). 
There is no discussion of casting yet for the new film either. Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Lin Shaye, Ty Simpkins, and Barbara Hershey all appeared in both of the first two entries. There is also no word on whether James Wan, who directed the first two movies, will direct the new one. Wan’s next film is “Fast & Furious 7,” which is due out next year.  
Did you see “Insidious: Chapter 2” this weekend? Do you want a third entry?

