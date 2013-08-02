Surprise: James Marsden won’t appear in ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’

(CBR) Even with all of the old and new mutants packing their way into “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” there”s still one hero who won”t reappear: James Marsden”s Scott Summers.
The Cyclops actor told Vulture he”s not appearing in director Bryan Singer”s new “inbetweequel,” although it”s clear he”s had conversations with the filmmaker.
“If this next film really works, Bryan has said he wants to fix a few things, so hopefully [Cyclops’ death] is one of them,” said the actor, who also appeared in Singer”s “Superman Returns.” “We”ll see. I always liked Cyclops, but they have a lot of characters that they have to parcel out, spend time with each one, make sure everyone feels like they”ve been given their due, introduce them appropriately, but you could do a spinoff of every one of those characters and give them so much depth to the story line.”
For those who successfully burned “X-Men: The Last Stand” from their memories, the Brett Ratner-directed X-flick killed Cyclops within the first 30 minutes, a shocking development given the character”s long history. But with Singer”s new film dealing in time travel and continuity restructuring, it”s entirely possible that Cyclops returns from the grave for a future movie – just not “Future Past,” it seems.
Cyclops is one of the best! Disappointing he wont be part of Days of Future Past. But even Marvel has screwed him over in recent years…
Marvel hasn’t screwed him. Fox screwed him. Marvel accidentally sold all the rights to the X-franchise.
Pretty sure that Godhorse refers to Ciclops’ storyline since Avengers vs X-Men in the comics
I honestly think this will be a third act or end of movie surprise. When the plan succeeds, Jean and Scott will magically appear alive (and together) in the corrected future for a cameo at the end.
That’s my thinking as well…this is the first story on DOFP I’ve read that even *mentions* Cyclops. It’s been an odd silence.
Would have been good to see Alex and Scott summers on screen together.major tension between the two in the comics
I think that James is lying and will make a cameo at the end thus not being part of the rest of the film. I can’t see any logical reason in the world he would give that information away if it’s supposed to be a surprise. Plus Famke said she wasn’t in The Wolverine either and that was obviously not true.
NO ! wth! As if they don’t know Cyclops has been made underrated in the movies enough! BRING JAMES MARSDEN BACK AS CYCLOPS!! #jamsmarsden #cyclopsftw #WEWANTCYCLOPS !
Like many, I think that he will appear after the credits when the future is changed. I’m not sure about Jean though, I have a feeling that the future will only be changed that Jean doesn’t come back as the Phoenix.
Cyclops was right
FACT ALERT: After everyone stops all the fuss about characters dying in X3 they will finally realize that X3 was never the issue, because there are a buttload of simple ways to bring them back: mutant healer, time travel, the phoenix, etc. The problem is Frost Class and all of its continuity issues that will make everyone ponder the mess ups. Unless they create an alternate timeliness/ dimensions it will not make a bit of sense. Essentially everyone could erase X3 but they must also erase X1 and X2 because the three movies are cohesive And work in tendon; however, First Class does not
They should give the rights back to marvel and let them wipe the slate clean and reboot the whole franchise. I’m worried that Days wil be a disaster…
No cyclops in days of future pass. No Surprise there. Singer has yet to make a x men movie that was any good so there will be no surprise when this movie also ends up as bad as xmen 1&2.
X men need to get rebooted and they need to find a director that can get it right
This is misdirection. James Marsden is saying he is not in it. But it is pretty obvious that he will cameo at the end of the movie. They just want to keep it a surprise. No one liked what happened to Professor X, Cyclops, and Jean Grey in Last Stand. Nobody.
I don’t know why everyone is complaining. Marsden died in X3 because he decided to do Superman Returns. It’s not like they just arbitrarily decided to kill him off.
bear is right, he decided to do another movie. I do agree that first class screwed this franchise up. Hopefully, everything will be fixed. By bringing the cast from x1,2 & 3 I think singer is trying to do that. Also no rogue or gambit in DOFP?
xmen new movie sucks.. with out cyclops there wont be a xmen!!!!! you should bring cyclops back…
He lied