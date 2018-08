Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

I would have guessed that Steve Carell’s original “Anchorman’ audition, done back when he was nothing but a lowly “Daily Show” correspondent, was amazing, but it’s still nice to have that fact confirmed. This is the birth of Brick Tamland, people! Please send onesies and blue balloons to the Ron Burgundy house.

(via Splitsider)

Follow RIOT on Twitter