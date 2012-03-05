SXSW: Want to discuss ‘Cabin In The Woods’ with Joss Whedon and Drew Goddard?

South by Southwest Film Festival is not afraid to put me to work.
And, frankly, there are few festivals I would bend over backwards more aggressively to help. I have come to really love SXSW over the last five years or so, and I think the work that Janet Pierson and her amazing team of programmers and publicists have done to really focus and emphasize the identity of the fest has paid off handsomely.
This year, you’ll probably see my face if you’re attending lots of midnight screenings, and as I announced a week or two ago, I’ll be moderating a panel on the bizarre new sitcom “Holliston” that will be appearing on FEARNet. We’ve held off on the last big announcement until now, though, and honestly, if there’s any one thing I’m most excited about doing at the fest this year, this is it.
On Sunday, March 11, I’m going to moderating a live-chat with Joss Whedon and Drew Godard, the big-brained lunatics behind “Cabin In The Woods.” I can’t publish my review of this one until it premieres at the fest, but suffice it to say, I am a fan. I think it’s smart and fun and, more than anything, makes a great case for why we all need a little red meat in our cinematic diet. I am excited for people to get a look at the film, but more than that, I’m thrilled that I’m going to get to serve as the moderator for what I hope should be a freewheeling dialogue between these guys and the audience.
I’ve certainly had my fair share of experience with Whedon’s fans, and I can vouch that there are few groups more impassioned or informed, and I suspect this is going to be a really spirited event. We’ll be asking fans to post their questions on the official “Cabin In The Woods” Facebook page, and I’ll pull questions from there. You’ll be able to see the conversation in three different places. You’ll be able to see it here, obviously, as well as on the film’s Facebook page, and then also on EPIX. It’s going to be an exciting experience.
Obviously, Whedon and Goddard both have a body of work worth discussion, and we’ll also be treading lightly on some subjects because I think we all agree that audiences deserve a chance to see “Cabin In The Woods” with some mystery still intact. It’s a rewarding movie precisely because of the way it confounds expectation at every turn, and we don’t want this chat to just be a way to spoil that experience. Far from it.
So I want you guys to participate. If you’ve been itching to ask Whedon and Goddard anything, this is your chance, and knowing these guys and their fans, it’s going to be a smart conversation. I’m going to have to be on the ball if I hope to keep up.
“Cabin In The Woods” opens the festival on March 9th, and then arrives in theaters April 13th.
I cannot wait!
This is the year of big screen vindication for Sir Joss.
He conquered the television and the inter webs, and this year come the long-delayed destruction of the cinema.
The man freaking wrote Toy Story! His script for the filmic version of Buffy was turned to shit by a studio, director, producers, and casting director who had no clue the genius they held in their hands.
Universal’s ad campaign for Serenity was just as bad, if not worse, than Disney’s has been for John Carter (of Mars), and the film, which received near, ahem, universal critical acclaim, turned into a film people now lament for never have seen it on the big screen after they see it on FX or on blu.
But this is the year. Cabin in the Woods. The Avengers. These films are both Whedon at his Whedony-best. If you don’t believe Whedon didn’t take whatever script was handed him for The Avengers and completely rewrite it, then you’re crazy.
Now, if he can find the time to give us a Faith & Spike television show, in the vein of Kung Fu (2 people wandering the world, righting wrongs for atonement), that would be appreciated, too. :-)
Joss’s writing of The Avengers really isn’t in question; he got sole screenplay and shared story credit. And due to WGA rules, it’s very hard for a director to get writing credit unless he does he huge share of the work.
The Faith and Spike show would have been fun ten years ago, but he’s definitely too old to be an immaortal vampire now and she isn’t a strong enough character to carry it on her own.
I cannot wait for both of these movies though.
Sigh. Point conceded.
Yes she is. Especially after reading her role in “Angel and Faith”. As Firefly would be, I think a animated series would be fantastic