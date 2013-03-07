Syfy greenlights Ronald D. Moore’s ‘Helix’

03.07.13 5 years ago
Syfy has given a 13-episode order to “Helix,” a new drama from “Battlestar Galactica” mastermind Ronald D. Moore.
Actually, “Helix” was created by Steven Maeda (“Lost”) and Cameron Porsandeh, who will co-executive produce. The Sony Pictures TV drama will be executive produced by Moore and Lynda Obst.
The “Sphere” meets “The Thing” plot revolves around a group of scientists from the Centers for Disease Control who mobilize at a research facility in the Arctic to investigate a disease outbreak, but find themselves in the midst of something far bigger. 
“With its well-drawn characters, taut drama, and incredible production team, we couldn”t be more excited to see this intense thrill-ride of a series come to life,” blurbs Mark Stern, who holds the always-unweildy title of President of Original Content, Syfy and Co-Head Original Content, Universal Cable Productions.
“Helix” will begin production in early 2013 (not that early, apparently) and will debut later this year.
Other credits for Moore, who won an Emmy as part of the team behind “Battlestar Galactica: Razor Flashbacks,” include “Caprica,” “Carnivale,” “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Roswell.”

