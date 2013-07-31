Syfy’s ‘Helix’ begins production

Syfy”s newest original scripted series “Helix” from Sony Pictures Television began production this past weekend in Montreal.

The 13-episode drama is executive produced by Ronald D. Moore (“Battlestar Galactica”), Steven Maeda (“Lost,” “The X-Files”) who is also showrunner, and Lynda Obst (“Contact”).

Cameron Porsandeh, who wrote the pilot, will serve as a Co-Executive Producer.

“The Killings” Billy Campbell stars as Dr. Alan Farragut, leader of the Centers for Disease Control outbreak field team called upon to investigate and control a potential “hot zone” at a remote Arctic research facility.

“The Wolverine’s” Hiroyuki Sanada also stars as Dr. Hiroshi Hataki, director of the outpost and its mysterious viral research program.

“Helix” also stars Kyra Zagorsky (“Soldiers of the Apocalypse”), Mark Ghanimé (“Emily Owens, M.D.”), Jordan Hayes (“House at the End of the Street”), Catherine Lemieux (“White House Down”) and Neil Napier (“Riddick”).