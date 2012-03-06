Sylvester Stallone not re-editing Walter Hill’s ‘Bullet to the Head’

All is well in Stallone-land.

Internet rumors suggesting unrest in the post-production phase of Warner Bros.’ upcoming “Bullet to the Head,” starring Sylvester Stallone and directed by action maestro Walter Hill (“The Warriors” and “48 Hours”), have turned out to be false.

While it was previously reported that Stallone was unhappy with Hill’s cut and was re-editing the action film — which seemed to make sense, as the film’s April release was recently postponed — Warner Bros. revealed otherwise.

“Contrary to recent inaccurate and unfounded reports that Sylvester Stallone had taken over the editing of “Bullet to the Head,” director Walter Hill continues his editing of the movie,” a WB rep exclusively told IGN. “Walter Hill said today, ‘I’m currently finishing up and locking reels on the movie — as to the content and style of the film, Sly and I are in perfect sync. I’m delighted with the way the film is turning out and hopefully so will the audience.'”

“Bullet,” about a New Orleans hitman (Stallone) and a New York cop (Sung Kang) uniting to take down a killer, also stars Jason Momoa, Christian Slater and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. Joel Silver (“The Matrix,” “Demolition Man”) produced.

Stallone, meanwhile, will also flex his muscles in “The Expendables 2” and “The Tomb.”