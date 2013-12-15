Sylvester Stallone, Robert De Niro and John Goodman are the ‘Three Wise Guys’ on ‘SNL’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Track suits and turbans came together in star-studded fashion on “SNL” last night thanks to “Three Wise Guys,” in which host John Goodman and “Grudge Match” co-stars Robert De Niro and Sylvester Stallone played “lesser” versions of the Biblical Magi present at the scene of the baby Jesus’s virgin birth. “Do we even know his last name, this Jesus?” asks one. “Christ, I don’t know,” answers another. Also, the inevitable camel toe joke. Merry freakin’ Christmas, everybody.

