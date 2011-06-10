Sylvester Stallone will try to avoid a ‘Bullet in the Head’

After proving AARP action stars still make some noise with moviegoers with “The Expendables” last summer, Sylvester Stallone has finally landed his next project and it finds him collaborating with another action veteran, director Walter Hill.
Based on the graphic novel “Bullet to the Head,” the officially untitled thriller will find Stallone playing a New Orleans hitman and a New York City cop who become unlikely partners as they seek to avenge their former partners who were killed in cold blood.
The picture reunites Stallone with producer Joel Silver (“Demolition Man,” “Assassins”) and Silver with Hill (“48 Hours,””Warriors’). Silver’s Dark Castle Entertainment is producing along with IM Global and After Dark Films. Warner Bros. will release the flick in the U.S.
In a statement, Silver remarked, “Sylvester Stallone is an iconic action star the world over and I”m thrilled to be working with him again. I look forward to joining with IM Global and After Dark in bringing this exciting new story to the screen.
Hill has not helmed a project since the 2006 TV mini-series “Broken Trail.” His last big screen directing credit was the bomb “Undisputed” in 2002.
The film also features “Fast Five’s” Sung Kang in a supporting role. The film’s other major roles have not been officially announced.
Production should begin later this month in New Orleans in anticipation of a 2012 release.
Gregory, the flick is titled, “Headshot”! Starring with Stallone is Thomas Jane who is supposedly on a thin thread after recent reports suggested that Joel Silver was looking to replace him with an African-American actor. Anyway, it’s good to see Sly in another flick that isn’t, “Rocky” or “Rambo”! Your AARP comment was blatantly rude and utterly disrespectful! I’m guessing this is how you refer to your parents/grandparents and all other senior citizens! ….Btw, be sure to do your homework before typing your so-called story!
I must agree with spider, you are a $hitty journalist Gregory. Your job and computer should be taken from you
I think the writer meant the AARP comment as a compliment…I hope Sly does well with this movie, but i don’t like its title or nickname in light of recent real-life events.