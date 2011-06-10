Sylvester Stallone will try to avoid a ‘Bullet in the Head’

After proving AARP action stars still make some noise with moviegoers with “The Expendables” last summer, Sylvester Stallone has finally landed his next project and it finds him collaborating with another action veteran, director Walter Hill.

Based on the graphic novel “Bullet to the Head,” the officially untitled thriller will find Stallone playing a New Orleans hitman and a New York City cop who become unlikely partners as they seek to avenge their former partners who were killed in cold blood.

The picture reunites Stallone with producer Joel Silver (“Demolition Man,” “Assassins”) and Silver with Hill (“48 Hours,””Warriors’). Silver’s Dark Castle Entertainment is producing along with IM Global and After Dark Films. Warner Bros. will release the flick in the U.S.

In a statement, Silver remarked, “Sylvester Stallone is an iconic action star the world over and I”m thrilled to be working with him again. I look forward to joining with IM Global and After Dark in bringing this exciting new story to the screen.

Hill has not helmed a project since the 2006 TV mini-series “Broken Trail.” His last big screen directing credit was the bomb “Undisputed” in 2002.

The film also features “Fast Five’s” Sung Kang in a supporting role. The film’s other major roles have not been officially announced.

Production should begin later this month in New Orleans in anticipation of a 2012 release.

