T.I. to hunt Melissa McCarthy and Jason Bateman in ‘Identity Theft’

Melissa McCarthy and Jason Bateman should be afraid – very afraid.

The duo are set to be hunted down by rapper-turned-actor T.I. in “Identity Theft,” a new comedy from “Horrible Bosses” director Seth Gordon. The hip-hop star will play a bounty hunter in the film, which centers on a woman and a man who become unlikely allies after she, yes, steals his identity.

T.I. has previously appeared in three features: “ATL,” “American Gangster” and the hit 2010 action film “Takers” opposite Matt Dillon, Paul Walker and Idris Elba.

