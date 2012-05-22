T.I. to hunt Melissa McCarthy and Jason Bateman in ‘Identity Theft’

05.23.12 6 years ago

Melissa McCarthy and Jason Bateman should be afraid – very afraid.

The duo are set to be hunted down by rapper-turned-actor T.I. in “Identity Theft,” a new comedy from “Horrible Bosses” director Seth Gordon. The hip-hop star will play a bounty hunter in the film, which centers on a woman and a man who become unlikely allies after she, yes, steals his identity.

The news was broken by Deadline.

T.I. has previously appeared in three features: “ATL,” “American Gangster” and the hit 2010 action film “Takers” opposite Matt Dillon, Paul Walker and Idris Elba.

Are you a fan of T.I.’s previous acting work? Look forward to seeing him try his hand at comedy? Sound off in the comments!

