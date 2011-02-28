‘Tadpole’ and ‘Letters to Juliet’ director Gary Winick passes away at 49

02.28.11 7 years ago

Director, producer and entrepreneur Gary Winick passed away yesterday at the age of 49.  Winick is best known to mainstream audiences for directing “13 Going on 30,” “Charlotte’s Web,” “Letters to Juliet” and “Bride Wars.” 
He died after a long battle with brain cancer and his passing is seen as a major loss in the New York independent film community.

Besides his directorial efforts, Winick was also the co-founder of InDigEnt.  The pioneering digital video company was launched in 1999 and produced notable films such as “Pieces of April,” “Personal Velocity” and “Tadpole,” which Winick also helmed and was his launching pad into a Hollywood career.  He also ventured into television helming an episode of “Ugly Betty” and directing the pilot for “Lipstick Jungle.”

Winick won the directing award for “Tadpole” at the 2002 Sundance Film Festival and the John Cassavetes Award for “Personal Velocity” at the 2003 Independent Spirit Awards.

