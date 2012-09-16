Take a trip to Middle Earth with 15 new ‘Hobbit’ cast portraits

09.16.12 6 years ago

Only three months to go, fantasy fiends!

In anticipation of “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey”‘s December 14 release, director Peter Jackson has posted several new cast portraits to his official Facebook page, along with a personal video message announcing that the next trailer for the film will drop this Wednesday, September 19. The release of the new spot coincides with “Tolkien Week,” a long-running annual observance that celebrates the fantasy master’s literary works.

This year being the 75th anniversary of “The Hobbit”‘s publication, Jackson is going all out for fans, promising not only the new trailer but the release of some unspecified “special content” to whet your whistle.

After watching the following video message from Jackson, be sure to check out the gallery of cast portraits below.

“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” hits theaters on December 14. “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” follows on December 13, 2013, while “The Hobbit: There and Back Again” closes out the trilogy on July 18, 2014.

