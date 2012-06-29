Take Me To The Pilots ’12: NBC’s ‘Revolution’

[In case you’ve Forgotten, and as I will continue to mention each and every one of these posts that I do: This is *not* a review. Pilots change. Sometimes a lot. Often for the better. Sometimes for the worse. But they change. Actual reviews will be coming in September and perhaps October (and maybe midseason in some cases). This is, however, a brief gut reaction to not-for-air pilots. I know some people will be all “These are reviews.” If you’ve read me, you’ve read my reviews and you know this isn’t what they look like.]
Show:“Revolution” (NBC)
The Pitch:“Remember when all of the networks were trying to do mythology-rich shows like ‘Lost,’ but they all failed? This is like those shows, only since there are fewer of them now and since we know how ‘Lost’ turned out, maybe this one won’t fail.”
Quick Response:Perhaps because it was directed by Jon Favreau — not that that’s any excuse, since it was written by Eric Kripke and produced by J.J. Abrams, both TV veterans — “Revolution” has the deliberate build of a 125-minute movie, only it stops at the 44-minute mark. That means that you spend a lot of time exposition-izing and then just when things get fun… BAM. See you next week. And the exposition-izing is odd, because in some ways, “Revolution” is astoundingly efficient. The set-up for premise is insanely swift, with the core energy outage taking place within the opening two minutes. From there, we’re given 30 minutes of world-building that ideally either needed to take more time — so it had actual context and we cared about the characters — or less time — because a lot of stuff happened, but it doesn’t mean anything. And I couldn’t tell you which I’d prefer. On one hand, there’s a roadtrip to Chicago — impressively overgrown with foliage only 15 years after The Blackout — that could have been spaced over three or four episodes and actually meant something, but the pilot doesn’t really kick into gear until we get to Chicago and meet Billy Burke’s character, a sword-weilding Han Solo equivalent. It’s a huge cast, but after 44 minutes, I only had a desire to see Burke and, predictably, badass Sheriff of Nottingham-esque Giancarlo Esposito. I guess I could watch more of leading lady Tracy Spiridakos, who’s very much cut from the J.J. Abrams Leading Lady Mold. She’s pretty and kinda sells a few emotional moments. So you’ve got those three actors, some interesting production values and some really big mysteries that aren’t actually mysterious, but since I don’t know the answers, I have to count them as mysteries. [Oh and yes, there’s an annoying teenage son. You know you were curious.]
Desire To Watch Again: The pacing is weird. The mysteries are beyond “Jericho”-esque. The cast is too big and too full of forgettable people. But I like that things go a bit nutty in the last act and I like Burke, Esposito and Spiridakos. The bottom line for any pilot is always less “Do I like the show?” and more “Do I want to watch the next episode?” In the case of “Revolution,” the answer is “Yes, I kinda do.” This is one of those Two Roads Diverged In a Yellow Wood pilots. The path that they take in Episode 2 will make all the difference.
Well, at least we agree on the first half. However, I had no issues with the “weird” pacing you mentioned. Perhaps I was just more invested in what was coming next. Though, I do admit that watching it a second time I noticed how forced the asthma portion of the story felt.
Razorback – The asthma stuff is is beyond forced. All of the construction of the pilot plot — not to be confused with the grander narrative — is there just to move us closer to Billy Burke and the alleged surprise reveal at the end. It’s all clunky as heck. But, like I said, I’m certain to watch a few more episodes…
-Daniel
When you say “and since we know how Lost turned out” are you saying something negative about Lost? I surely hope not
Tim – I didn’t say or imply anything. That was part of the hypothetical pitch to the network made by a hypothetical person on the hypothetical behalf of “Revolution.”
-Daniel
Why not say something negative about Lost? That ending, and really the entire final season, was a sham. Ruined the entire series for me, in spite of how much I enjoyed it for five seasons, since none of the mysteries/mythology/sci-fi craziness mattered in the end.
Hopefully “Revolution” won’t be anything like that.
I’m happy for anyone looking forward to this, and I wish them luck. But I watched the trailer for this and broke out in ‘TV mythology hives’. I just don’t have any faith in US network TV being able to pull stories like this off.
Will – And you forgot to mention “on NBC.” I understand COMPLETELY why some viewers will be wary of “Revolution.” And the pilot isn’t so great that I’m going to tell you that you have to get over your wariness to watch…
-Daniel
The trailer gives me the impression that it sits teetering right on the edge of whether it will be the next The Event or the next cool adventure.
Tell me this: does the moral gray hinted at in the trailer (“Remember son, you shot first, your father’s blood is on your hands”) reap any compelling results for the characters in question? That seemed the most notably non-cookie cutter moment for me.
John – TBD. There’s some moral ambiguity here and there. It either will be interesting… or it won’t.
-Daniel
Interesting to note that, just the other day, one of the few parts of Lost that I still look back upon in a fond way — Elizabeth Mitchell — has been added to this show. Sounds like she wasn’t in this pilot (how are people seeing this already, anyhow? Is it online somewhere?).
In spite of how Lost turned out, and in spite of what a disappointment “V” was, I’m willing to given anything with Mitchell a chance.
Guy – Yeah, Mitchell’s replacing Andrea Roth in the pilot. Since I like Elizabeth Mitchell, I guess it’ll be an improvement? But I can’t say for sure. As for how anybody else is watching, I can’t say. I know it isn’t online anywhere legitimate, but once stuff goes through duplication houses, you never know whether or not it’s popped up some place illegal…
-Daniel
So Burke is good? My biggest impression of him remains the karate kick he took to the face from Kim Bauer’s boyfriend.
Hatfield – Yeah, I liked Burke a lot. I’ve also consistently found him to be the best part of the “Twilight” franchise, for whatever that’s worth…
-Daniel
Wow. I’m surprised you liked this even as much as you did. I thought it was incredibly dull and lifeless. It reminded me of post-LOST crap like The Event, and besides Burke and Orth I thought the cast was extremely bland. I thought the VO after the epilogue explaining what happened after the blackout sounded like a MUCH more interesting show than what I watched.
they have an early pilot preview at [www.nbc.com] and while i like a lot of it, the casting seems problematic. and i’m not a LOST or HEROES fan… but i’m not _hating_ the pilot (maybe due to Jon Favreau’s direction). i just am not sure how much fun this show is going to be….
I thought it was pretty weak. The events in the pilot should have been spaced out over several episodes, like Dan said. We covered before the blackout, the blackout, 15 year time jump, and then what I imagine would be a several day trek (by foot) to Chicago all in the first episode. Also, I agree about the casting. As much as I like the actor, Esposito doesn’t seem right for the character. Also, the British actress seemed to just be reciting lines with no emotion behind them. At least Billy Burke and Spiridakos seemed well cast and likable. I’ll give it a few more episodes to improve/settle into a better rhythm, otherwise I may just have to put it on the backburner.
Just checked this out. Very promising beginning… and then they killed off the most interesting actor (Nathan Fillion-looking guy). I’d be more interested if they were focused on Elizabeth Mitchell and Not Nathan Fillion. Burke is unencumbered by charisma and the brother and sister seem pretty generic. Esposito is always interesting though. One final nitpick: Why does everyone seem to be wearing brand new clothes? Surely the malls have closed. Their stuff should be a bit more faded and patchy or homemade looking, no?
That said, I’ll probably stick around for another episode or two.
NBC continues to be on the wrong side of crappy script writing regardless of the writer’s credentials. Compare pilot for Revolution “on NBC” vs the script and pacing of ABC’s pilot for Last Resort. NBC has some strange skill in taking what sounds like an interesting idea and turning it into the next “Event”. ABC 1, NBC 0.
