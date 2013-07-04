Take Me To The Pilots ’13: ABC’s ‘Trophy Wife’

[In case you’ve Forgotten, and as I will continue to mention each and every one of these posts that I do: This is *not* a review. Pilots change. Sometimes a lot. Often for the better. Sometimes for the worse. But they change. Actual reviews will be coming in September and perhaps October (and maybe midseason in some cases). This is, however, a brief gut reaction to not-for-air pilots. I know some people will be all “These are reviews.” If you’ve read me, you’ve read my reviews and you know this isn’t what they look like.]
Show:“Trophy Wife” (ABC)
The Pitch: “Modern-er Family”
Quick Response:I like the shape of “Trophy Wife.” And no, I’m not just referring to star Malin Akerman. What I like is the structural integrity of the premise, even if the title is probably a misleading mistake. I don’t think the show looks at Akerman’s character as a trophy wife and most of the characters don’t view her that way. She’s a slightly wide-eyed young woman who finds herself plunged into an established an atypical family unit and has to find a way to negotiate her position within that unit. It’s just a different way to approach a blended family and the title doesn’t really capture that Akerman’s Kate and Bradley Whitford’s Pete have a very natural and warm chemistry together and while we haven’t really gotten to the meat of their attraction, it’s implied. But there’s also a warmth between Pete and his two previous ex-wives (Michaela Watkins and Marcia Gay Harden) and also with his two teenage kids and his adopted son. So it’s a family, but it’s a weird family, especially when you include Kate’s buddy Meg (Natalie Morales). What I enjoyed about the pilot is how quickly and cleanly it establishes its eight main characters and, more impressively, how quickly it finds the dynamics between the different disparate pieces. It helps that this is a great vehicle for the frequently appealing — but only occasionally properly utilized — Akerman, who shows myriad sides to Kate in a short period, playing off familiar “adorakable” tropes — she gets drunk, she falls down, she says things that would embarrass anybody but her — but also giving us many reasons to respect and root for Kate all in 22 minutes. Akerman’s bubbly energy has instantly great foils in Harden’s brilliant iciness and Watkins’ loopy mania and also in the sarcastic preppiness that Whitford plays as well as anyone. ABC had a full shelf of family comedies this year, which means lots of kids and I think Gianna LePera, Ryan Scott Lee and Albert Tsai are solid, but I need a bit more time with them. Tsai in particular seems to sometimes be overacting, but there were a couple times I sensed his line deliveries were actually boosting sluggish punchlines. And I really hope they pay close attention to Morales, because she’s a lively treat here, but I can just as easily imagine her becoming increasingly overlooked as the show progresses. Knowing that it’s hard for a comedy pilot to hit the ground with hilarity, I won’t criticize “Trophy Wife” harshly for making me consistently smile, but not laugh.
Desire To Watch Again: Reasonably high. I really like Malin Akerman and will happily watch her on a weekly basis. I think this pilot also suggests writers Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins have a good sense of what Harden, Watkins and Whitford do well. I don’t love where ABC has put “Trophy Wife.” It’s a much better match with “Modern Family” than “Super Fun Night.” “The Goldbergs” also seems like a better match with “Modern Family” than “Super Fun Night.” In fact… Seriously, ABC. Give some thought to not airing “Super Fun Night” on Wednesdays at 9:30.
I’m not sure whether I’m missing something, but it’s “Super Fun Night” not “Super Fun Time”.
Oliver – Must have fixed this several seconds after you clicked… But yeah. This is a typo I also made throughout my DVR Gridlock entry on the show. Now clue why this is what my mind has decided the show should be called, but that’s what I’ve got in my head…
-Daniel
I had no clue Natalie Morales was in this, but that alone just upgraded this from “I’ll probably give it a chance” to “I’ll definitely watch a few.” That is a really strong ensemble.
Glad to hear Dan. Thought we were the only ones that thought this looked amusing. Aside from the great cast (Akerman has been waiting for years for the right break-out vehicle), this has a lovably loopy vibe that Modern Fam once possessed (and is now sorely missing)
Thanks for the pilot non-review!
Based on what I know about Trophy Wife – which basically derives from Dan’s preview and the 2 minute trailer – my immediate impression is it could end up being yet another ABC show in the mold of Cougar Town. It looks like a fun, wacky, endearing little show with a strong ensemble cast (unlike Cougar Town, it looks like the show is not attempting to take its implied premise literally at the beginning). And yet I worry that the title will end up serving as a barrier to entry for a large segment of its potential audience. As Bill Lawrence and Kevin Biegel would tell you, “Titles are hard”.
It’s far from a given, but maybe this show will end up truly embracing the Cougar Town/Happy Endings legacy – a few well-liked but low-rated years on ABC followed by rampant rumors about a move to cable. It could do worse.
But Trophy Wife has the family sitcom element that Cougar Town and Happy Endings lacked. It could really fit with ABC and I agree with Dan that this should have been the post-MF show. Super Fun Night is just another Apartment 23 type of show that wont click with MF’s audience
The last time I saw Natalie Morales, it was on 90210 so she’s going from the outhouse to the penthouse here. Can’t Be much worse
Daniel, love these write-ups & look forward to them every year. But I have one request: Could you please include the planned timeslot?
I know these things are subject to change and yes, I can just look it up. But even though these are NOT reviews, they do get me to start thinking about my watching (and DVRing) plans. Having the timeslot right there would be very helpful. You even reference it in this one!
Obsessive, I know. Sorry. But it doesn’t hurt to ask & I’ll keep reading anyway. Thanks.
Smith – Totally legit request. I feel like I often mention the time slot in the text, but I’ll start trying to remember to add that info…
Thanks for reading!
-Daniel
To be fair Goldbergs-Trophy Wife blocked look more appealing than the HE-A23 block last season that was destined to fail from the get-go. And they just need to maintain a 2.0 to stay on air which could be doable. Let’s see I’m rooting for this show because I like the cast
I watched the pilots of both The Trophy wife and The Goldbergs and hated them both.