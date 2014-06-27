Take Me To The Pilots ’14: The CW’s ‘The Flash’

[In case you've Forgotten, and as I will continue to mention each and every one of these posts that I do: This is *not* a review. Pilots change. Sometimes a lot. Often for the better. Sometimes for the worse. But they change. Actual reviews will be coming in September and perhaps October (and maybe midseason in some cases). This is, however, a brief gut reaction to not-for-air pilots. I know some people will be all “These are reviews.” If you've read me, you've read my reviews and you know this isn't what they look like.]
Show: “The Flash” (The CW)
The Pitch: “It's like 'Arrow,' for people who wish 'Arrow' wasn't so darned gloomy.”
Quick Response: “Arrow” did a terrific job of introducing Grant Gustin's Barry Allen in a couple episodes last fall and then The CW did a very good job of giving The Flash his own spinoff pilot here. The first thing the “The Flash” does right is Gustin, who “Arrow” fans already know is amply likable and a much lighter screen presence than Stephen Amell, which doesn't take anything away from Amell's scruffy, growly Oliver Queen, but just means that just as “Arrow” takes on the mien of its leading man, “The Flash” does the same. Even if the pilot somewhat overplays the intentionally cartoonish “slowness” of the pre-accident Barry, a lot of the bumbling nerdiness from the “Arrow” introduction is smoothed out. He's nerdy, but he's primarily just a smart, slightly introverted guy. Yes, Barry Allen has a tragic backstory that was already introduced on “Arrow” and is reintroduced here, but once Barry gets his powers, he seems amused and excited about the possibility of saving his urban area, a pleasing contrast to Arrow's “The only thing more oppressive than having to save Starling City is whatever awful thing happened to me on The Island” approach to life. As good as Gustin is and as pleasing as he makes Allen, the MVP here is pilot director David Nutter, who immediately nails the required tonal balance, sets a visual template (and a special effects precedent for speed effects that make their inherent cheesiness and asset, not a deficit) that seems repeatable on a series. And as this particular show would seem to require, establishes a pace that positively zips by. Unlike “Gotham” and “Constantine,” where I can't say that I know what Episode 10 looks like, “The Flash” pilot sets an immediate blueprint for the week-to-week story, even if the structure seems to borrow a wee bit too heavily from “The Misfits” (not the worst structure to work from). Gustin has some solid veteran support from Jesse L. Martin, John Wesley Ship and, particularly, Tom Cavanagh. While their roles are less developed, I'm feeling tentatively positive about Danielle Panabaker and Carlos Valdes, but tentatively worried about Candice Patton's Iris West, who gets off to a very poorly written start with trying-too-hard references to twerking and muffin-tops in her first scene. For me, the worst scene in the pilot is the scene that was probably most necessary for The CW's promotional department, the brief and clunky interaction between Grant and Arrow. I'd prefer they keep all “Flash”/”Arrow” crossovers to the occasional guest appearance by Emily Bett Rickards (Ballicity > Olicity) or a May sweeps team-up if there's a shared DC Comics villain who might bring Flash and Arrow together.
Desire To Watch Again: High. Very. “The Flash” does what you want a pilot to do, setting up a fun story in an entertaining way and giving that story plentiful avenues to travel going forward.
THE John Wesley Shipp? The star of the 90s TV series version, (which I loved at the time, but suspect probably isn’t that great)? That’s kinda cool.
I bought the DVDs of the 1990 Flash series a few years back. No… It’s not as great as you remember. A few episodes are downright terrible (like Flash battling a motorcycle gang in the pilot), but some of them are still pretty good. And fun!
Anyhow, I watched the leaked pilot online this morning and Shipp doesn’t get a lot to do, but it was good to see him. He’ll undoubtedly be a recurring character, but I imagine he won’t get a ton to do given the circumstances his character is in.
Overall, pretty good pilot. Might be a better start than Arrow had, given that it took a little while for Arrow to find its feet.
Right now I still like Arrow better (apart from the dreadful Laurel that show’s really kicking ass right now), but The Flash might surpass it in a… Well, you know.
Shipp plays Barry’s dad in this one. Probably not going to don the red suit anytime soon.
Tom Cavanagh is always a welcome presence. Speaking of which, it would be nice to see Ed Stevens on Netflix of DVD in my lifetime…
Guy Smiley – I deleted your comment because even though you did include the Spoiler Warning — Which I appreciate — some of the stuff was still too spoilery for a post on a pilot that won’t premiere until October.
I encourage you to re-comment with general reactions that don’t spoil the major plot twists at the end and whatnot…
Hope you understand!
-Dan
Yeah, that’s cool Dan… I probably did go a bit overboard there. When I was done I thought “I really typed all that??”
So, no worries. It’s 15 minutes of my life that I won’t get back, but whatever.
Guy – 75% of my every day is spent with that “I really typed all that???” feeling…
-Daniel
Saw the pilot online. Very good. Do you think Catlin and Cisco have the potential to break out in the way Fitz/Simmons didn’t in the early run of SHIELD?
Nick – Honestly? No. I think they’re fine and, like I said, I’m tentatively positive on them, but I don’t love them. And there are other characters and things for people to latch onto in this pilot. But I don’t think they’re instant breakouts.
-Daniel
They sure didn’t annoy me the way Putz and Simmons did, while I was still watching Agents of SHITE, but they’re nothing special either. Not yet, at least. At the very least, they’re no Diggle and Felicity.
It’s Iris who concerns me. I’m fine with Iris and her dad being African-American (a potential Barry/Iris pairing could be a great thing for TV)… It’s Iris’ snarky comments early in the episode that had me rolling my eyes. The old “speak English” trope when talking to a scientist (not to mention mocking him as a “nerd,” even if it wasn’t done in malice) is really disappointing to see.
I’m hoping Iris serves an actual purpose other than being “the girl” in an ongoing love triangle. That’s yet another TV cliche I’d like to see this show avoid. Unfortunately, Arrow occasionally suffers from being soap opera too. Since it’s The CW, I imagine we’ll have to put up with some of that on The Flash. Just don’t let Iris become another Laurel, and it should be OK.
I also hope they don’t overload this show with too many characters, which is another problem Arrow’s had for much of its run. But I am pleased to see that The Flash isn’t afraid to cast some “old folks” in main roles. Jesse Martin, Tom Kavanaugh, and John Wesley Shipp! They were all great!
So were all the DC easter eggs the show dropped. Curious to see if some of them might pay off later. At the very least, I’d love to see a couple of famous Flash villains who were hinted at.
I don’t know if The Flash will become as good as the second half of Arrow’s second season was… Will they have a villain as awesome as Deathstroke? Will Grant Gustin inhabit his role the same way Stephen Amell has? Only time will tell, but my initial misgivings about Gustin have pretty much vanished since watching the pilot.
I hope this doesn’t turn out to be a “Smallville”-type “kryptonite monster of the week” show. Given that the names of some of the characters match some existing DC characters, I can easily see somewhere down the line that we’ll see those characters get powered up.
Another thing that I’ve seen pointed out elsewhere is that Iris being black automatically race-changes her nephew Wally West, should he appear in the future (no pun intended).
Downloaded and watched the pilot a couple days ago. Even if I wasn’t a long-time Flash fan and a DC fanboy in general, I pretty much like what they’ve done on “Arrow” and I’m looking forward to this show.
Since we have Francisco Ramon in the Flash, how soon do we get a Vibe pilot? Also, I would be ok with 4 hours of DC comics a week on The CW. It would be better than Reign and Beauty and the Beast.
I’m not sure how much we’re allowed to say here about Caitlin and Cisco here, but they already hinted at future things in store for Caitlin with her, well, “Frosty” demeanor. I like the idea that this show, like Arrow, will probably do some longer arcs and not just “villain of the week” stories.
Also, I’d still love to see The CW do a Suicide Squad series. That’s one show that would be nearly impossible for them to saddle with the usual dopey CW “teen soap opera” formula of young, pretty people having relationship issues. Which is probably why they’ll never do it.
At the very least, there could be great crossover potential between Arrow and The Flash with all those villains. Maybe they’ll bring in Captain Boomerang too!
I would say to tone down all spoilers, “Flash” has a unique combination of comic source material and a pilot that has already been pirated, but most people won’t see this show or know anything about it until October.
There will be plenty of time to discuss this one!
-Daniel
It’s definitely a solid pilot, though the cheese factor between Barry and Iris is very high (call the script doctor – it doesn’t need to be silly to be fun!).
Iris and her secret BF are easily the worst parts of the show, but the rest of it is pretty darn enjoyable. Definitely feeling the Misfits reference, as well as Smallville kyptonite-of-the-week villain, which could be a good or very bad thing depending on how lazy the writers are feeling.
This pilot was awful. the acting was awful. The actors, mostly, were 20-something twits. The writing was rushed, cliche and slapdash. Really only the FX stood out. Everything just came together MUCH too quickly and foolishly. The costume, which just “happened” to be made for firefighters. The dude in the wheelchair. GRODD. INFINITE CRISIS. FLASHPOINT. Cripes man, stretch it out. Most annoying, the “quirky yet lovable socially maladroit science team buddies” that help him figure it all out. Stock character idiots.
Its true that the Arrow/Flash interaction was hard to watch. The dialogue was very clunky. Still, I think the meeting needed to happen. If you get powers and want to become a vigilante, who better to ask advice from than your already successful vigilante friend. It makes sense. It just needed to be done much better than it was.
This TMTTP series is really great. Off the bat, I’d like to say that I tried to like Gotham but ended up being annoyed with the campiness and how excited they were to reference the villains. I find Jane the Virgin to be entertaining if only because the Philippines has a huge Catholic and telenovela culture as well and the show sort of lovingly makes fun of the tropes in many ways I can relate to, but it’s not a show I would be disappointed to miss out on. I love The Flash—Joe, Iris and Barry are a charming trio and I hope this doesn’t become like Smallville where The Flash just fights these “Oh this is the power I got because this is what I was doing when the particle accelerator exploded” metahumans one episode at a time.
All that being said, I was looking for a Suits writeup and couldn’t find it! I love, love, love that show. Rich layers of characters and personalities, plots don’t seem as contrived as most shows and don’t take audiences for stupid people that need spoonfeeding, and it’s not so much about law as it is about people. It’s really funny and charismatic but also serious and takes on a variety of relevant issues such as gender equality in the workplace, family dynamics and loyalty. I wonder what you think about this show.
Thanks!