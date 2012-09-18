Taking questions for 9/21 Oscar Talk

09.18.12

You know the drill. Offer up your need-to-knows in the comments and we’ll try to address a few questions at the end of this week’s podcast. We will already be addressing Oscar’s date changes, “Trouble with the Curve,” “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and foreign language submissions.

