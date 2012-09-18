Taking questions for 9/21 Oscar Talk

You know the drill. Offer up your need-to-knows in the comments and we’ll try to address a few questions at the end of this week’s podcast. We will already be addressing Oscar’s date changes, “Trouble with the Curve,” “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and foreign language submissions.
Have you heard anything about that supposed campaign Open Road was going to do for Liam Neeson’s performance in The Grey by re-releasing the film, etc. …?
Is there any buzz around Samantha Barks in Les Miserables? Her role is usually the one people go crazy over in the musical. Could she break through, or is she too unknown?
No one is too unknown when it comes to massive hits like Les Mis will be.
Supposedly there was a Lincoln screening tonight. Any word on the film’s quality/performances in industry circles?
Is “Side by Side” elibible for the documentary feature? If so, how is the possibility of getting nominated? Thanks.
Why is there so little talk about “Lawless” as an Oscar contender, specifically Tom Hardy and Guy Pearce in the acting categories? I know the movie didn’t get uniformly strong reviews and was counted out at Cannes, but among those I’ve talked to who have seen the film during its U.S. theatrical run, there’s enthusiasm for Hardy and Pearce — even for the movie itself, although it’s the actors who are the focus of Oscar speculation.
It’s probably too genre, right? And Hardy isn’t enough of a star to land a nomination for a mediocre film that didn’t do great business. Lead actor is an extremely competitive category this year.
I finally saw Lawless last week… way too slow and dragged out. Oddly, I thought Shia was best in show (at least coming from a Tom Hardy fan). Very disposable female characters, tho :(.
I don’t disagree with Kris about te film, but what do you two think about the possibility of Michael Fassbender getting a Robert Downey Jr-like Supporting Actor nom for Prometheus? He got great reviews for that movie, and in a year with such diffuse acting categories so far, do you think the studio could get him in?
I’m confused: what about a Fassbender/Prometheus nomination would be Robert Downey Jr-like? Are you simply referring to Prometheus and Tropic Thunder both being mainstream summer releases? Because otherwise, I see no parallels.
Good question. I thought Fassbender was excellent in a movie that got good reviews (some great, some awful). The movie did very good business. It just seems like a recipe for a campaign.
There’s no way Fox will spend money to campaign for him and Fassbender wouldn’t campaign anyway. It was quite obvious he was fed up with the little campaigning he did last year.
RDJ’s huge redemptive comeback, long history in Hollywood, and the massive success of Iron Man were major factors in his nomination. MF’s still just some rising arthouse actor with way less visibility and popularity than cinephiles think he has.
Yeah. That’s basically it. Fassbender in Prometheus and RDJ in Tropic Thunder were two fairly celebrated performances in mainstream Hollywood summer product. I don’t remember vividly, but I don’t think people initially thought a nomination was in the cards for RDJ. It’s a tenuous connection, I know, but it is just what immediately came to mind. Just thought it was something interesting to consider, don’t really think it would actually happen.
Yes, but Downey got singled out far more frequently than Fassbender did. And also, in spite of Kirk Lazarus/Lincoln O Sirus being a comedic performance, it was a full on actors showcase. As much as I would like to see Fassbender get nominated for “Prometheus” I couldn’t picture it at this point.
For Viola Davis, does category placement determine award season goodwill for Won’t Back Down?
Won’t Back Down is the worst movie I’ve seen all year and she’s actually not that good in it…
Does Moonrise Kingdom have a chance at a Best Picture nomination still , especially if some contenders to come fall ? will it be forgotten or can screeners from Focus renew interest ?
With Jennifer Lawrence now a frontrunner, is there a possibility that her foray into ‘teen movie’ territory with The House at the End of the Street and The Hunger games could cast her in a less serious light for the Academy, or position her as a jack of all trades superstar slash industry saviour that needs to be rewarded for her diversity?
2 words, one result: “The Sitter” –> Oscar nominee, Johan Hill.
I saw Frances Ha at Telluride and loved it. Will IFC release it this year? and is there any possibility for an actress and/or screenplay nominations?
does bradley cooper have a shot at best actor? who would drop out if he got in?
does marion cotillard still have a shot at best actress, now that rust and bone has lost out to intouchables as france’s submission?
do you think `les miserables’ wall to wall sung dialogue will hurt its chances at a best pic nom? are there any precedents for wall to wall musicals winning best pic?
to your second question. “Persepolis” was the French submission in the year that “La Vie en Rose” was passed over, and that disqualification certainly didn’t stop her for getting nominated, let alone form winning.
Hello Kris,
In last weeks podcast both you and Anne said that when at festivals you tend to cater your schedules to catching baity or buzzy films. Makes sense – it’s your job…
I was wondering if you weren’t in the Oscar prognosticating game would you be making the same choices of what to see.
Also, for those of us on limited budgets, which 4 or 5 films coming out over the next few months would you recommend, want to see, regardless of their Oscar potential?
Cheers
When “Beasts of the Southern Wild” came out I was surprised by how many acquaintances and friends made a point of saying how much they loved it, more than I have experienced for any other film so far this year. It still ranks as my personal favorite of the the year so far. Was the enthusiasm as great in Industry/Academy circles; and if so, can it be sustained or rekindled for Oscars with a well-timed dvd release?
With the recent push back of Les Miserabes what the other films do you think could be pushed back to 2013? (I believe Django will be pushed back)
What may be the chances that The Dark Knight Rises may be entirely shut out? I was utterly disappointed by the film…
Btw, I think The Sessions is having an Original Screenplay, looking at IMDB, its posters and official synopsis.
I’m told The Sessions is based on a magazine article. IMDb is not always reliable in these matters.
Yup, Ben Lewin himself said after the movie’s TIFF screening it’s based on an article penned by Mark O’Brien himself
Reply to comment…
Oops. I meant to post:
It looks like the article (‘On seeing a sexual surrogate’ by Mark O’Brien) is reproduced here:
Which Lincoln supporting actor would you say has the best shot at a nomination?
Does Jack Black have any shot at even a dark horse nod for Bernie?
Can James Gandolfini sneak in either for Not Fade Away or Killing Me Softly for best supporting actor?
A lot of discussion around (potential) Best Picture nominees tends to be focused on which one “best captures the Zeitgeist”, and we’re already hearing talk along those lines with regards to films like “Argo,” “The Master,” and “Zero Dark Thirty” (and maybe others).
How often do you guys think the “Zeitgest” movie actually wins the award, though? Any movies in the past decade? “The Social Network” comes to mind as a movie that was supposed to benefit from being “zeitgesty” but it fell short, and I’m not convinced that any movie in the past decade has really benefited from that kind of talk.
With such a weak slate in the supporting actress race and given Salma Hayek’s strong impression in Savages, do you think she could start coming back in conversations? Hitflix’s own Gregory said she’s Oscar-worthy.
Good question. It was such a juicy role, and I’d say she nailed it.
Savages is going no where near Oscar but yes, Hayek was stunning. Startlingly good in an awful film.
Kris, how do you anticipate your move to NYC affecting your coverage of the season as we get closer and closer to the 85th Academy Awards?
What do you guys think of Roger Ebert receiving a lifetime achievement oscar at some point?
I thought the opening credits sequence of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo kind’ve set the mood/tone of the film. This got me thinking: as preposterous as it sounds, would the academy ever consider an oscar category for opening credits/title sequence?
I remember people asking the same thing after “Catch Me If You Can,” but I can’t see it happening. There simply aren’t enough movies that have elaborate credits sequences for the category to be competitive.
What do you think of Django Unchained? Can it get nominated for Best Picture? Or will it be too Tarantinoesque. what about DiCaprio? Any hope for a nom/win there?
Is the film screening anytime soon or is Tarantino still editing? I forgot when it finished filming but it seems like it was just yesterday ha.
Can Omar Sy crash the Best Actor party? Because he should.
I would totally go for that even though I’m ‘meh’ on the film.
Much of the talk around “Rust and Bone” has been for Marion Cotillard in Best Actress, and that’s clearly where Sony Pictures Classics will be focusing their campaign. The performance that struck me most was Matthias Schoenaerts, and though it’s rather unlikely, I was curious if either of you thought there was hope for him in the Best Actor race?
Curious to hear thoughts on this, too
I’ve read many comments that now when France submited The Intouchables, Marion Cotillard’s chances to be nominated are lower and some even say it’s impossible for her to get in. Altought I still think her performance is good enough to get Marion nomination at least. What do you think about that?
Not to step on Kris and Anne’s turf, but remember that La Vie en Rose was passed over as France’s foreign Oscar submission too. Her chances weren’t exactly diminished then, were they?
Haha, this is exactly what I said to a similar question above.
There seems to be a larger number of category placement questions this year. Is there any word about where Universal will be campaigning Russell Crowe for Les Miserables as well as Fox with Viola Davis in Won’t Back Down?
I know you’ve previously discussed the category placement for Phillip Seymour Hoffman from The Master, the dames from The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and Helen Hunt in The Sessions, but I wasn’t sure about those two as well.
Noted this in the Les Mis piece the other day but Crowe will be campaigned supporting, FYI. Hugh will be the only lead. Not sure on Davis but probably lead.
Thanks Kris. To be honest, I didn’t see that coda at the end of the Les Mis piece, but thanks for the clarification.
Do you guys think the fact that the Weinsteins come from two straight victories (King’s speech, Artist) might hurt their 2012 crop’s chances? As in (given examples of what we know now), some Academy members would be more inclined to vote for Argo instead of The Master or Silver Linings Playbook so a third win wouldn’t configure a defacto “Weinstein Monopoly” over the Oscars in this decade?
Good question.
How strong is a public’s response when it comes to movies actually winning Oscars? I know box office and word of mouth are strong factors for movies like The Blind Side to get nominated, but I was primarily asking about Les Miserables. It is one of the most beloved musicals of all time, and I was wondering if that translated to a movie winning a top prize.
What’s the deal with Promised Land? In Contention seems to be theonly site with it on the radar.
Also, I’m sure you’ll discuss this at some point, but just to be sure: I say that The Intouchables is too simple and comedic for Oscar. I’m noteven sure it will make the nominees list… or maybe even the shortlist. What say you?
Wouldn’t it be funny if the guy who couldn’t score an Emmy nomination for what used to be TV’s biggest comedy (The Office) scored an Oscar nomination (for writing) an under-the-radar film? Go figure….
Do you think the Academy will bring back the performances for the original song nominees?
I mean performances in the awards night
I’ve heard it said that Jacki Weaver doesn’t have much to do in SILVER LININGS PLAYBOOK. However, this doesn’t always stop the Academy from recognizing a previous nominee/winner in a supporting role when there is abundant good will for the film. Should good will take it further than we are even anticipating it now, could SILVER LININGS PLAYBOOK be the first picture in sometime to have nominees in every acting category?
Cooper – Lead, Lawrence – Lead, DeNiro – Supporting, Weaver – Supporting.
There seems to a ridiculous debate going on right now about Daniel Day-Lewis’ voice in Lincoln and how it’s higher-pitched than the Lincoln legend apparently requires. Historical accuracy aside, I know a LOT of people who had that reaction after seeing the trailer. It’s such a silly argument, but could this actually have an impact on DDL’s frontrunner status?
I think it affects it as much as the Nicole Kidman prosthetic nose in The Hours. It just might turn out to be a running gag.
Off the Oscar topic just a bit – any contenders you’re rooting for at the Emmys this Sunday?
I know it’s way too early to actually start predicting individual categories, but at these early stages, is Pixar clearly back in the driver’s seat for Animated Feature? Brave got solid reviews, but didn’t seem to the buzz that Wall-E, Up, or Toy Story 3 had.
Any idea who’ll be hosting or what tack the Academy will take when deciding this year after Crystal’s mixed reviews?
“The Master” and “Silver Linings” appear to be very strong BP contenders at this point. Let’s hypothetically say that “Django” is a big BO hit and ends up on many year-end top 10 lists (as well as critics awards), much like “Inglourious Basterds” before it. Do you think the Weinstein Co. could be looking at 3 serious BP noms? or is unlikely that even they could handle that crowded of a campaign?
Award shows often reflect buzz from other projects – for instance, I think part of the reason Megan McCarthy won her Emmy was because of the attention from Bridesmaids. If Julianne Moore wins the Emmy (as many expect), do we expect to see a boost in her campaign for “What Maisie Knew”? How about if Maggie Smith pulls off a surprising win – would that get her a bigger push for “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”?
That’s a good question, but I just have one little quip with it: Maggie Smith winning an Emmy this Sunday would not be “surprising” at all, since according to most Emmy experts, she’s the frontrunner (albeit in a tight race with Christina Hendricks).
As long as the up-to-10-nominee system is still in place for the Best Picture category, do you think it’s even possible for there to be a “lone director” nominee in Best Director? It seems like all of the movies that received lone Best Director nominations in the years prior to the Best Picture expansion would have been Best Picture nominees under the new system.
I know Anne saw “What Maisie Knew” at TIFF… curious to hear her thoughts on it. Does Julianna Moore have a shot to crack the top 5 in the Best Actress race? Also, how does the terrific opening weekend BO of The Master affect the films Oscar chances? (Kris, are you going to share your opinion of the film this time around? I don’t recall hearing much from you the last time around!!) Thanks!!
*Julianne
Really? We kind of talked at length about The Master last time.
Kris, I was wondering why you aren’t currently predicting Jackman or Crowe for nominations, because they seem like awfully Oscar-friendly roles.
I would like to hear more on Amy Adams.
Is she due? After three nominations, it is very possible she will get her fourth with two excellent performances. Of course we have to see the rest of the field, but what about a first win?
Have you heard anything solidifying in the Best Documentary Feature category? I was particularly curious about How to Survive a Plague.
Since you have seen “The Master,” can Paul T. Anderson be considered the best American director working today, if not the best overall? And if not, what other names come to mind.
Do you think Moonrise Kingdom still stands a chance as a BP nominee? And what’s your view on Wes Anderson’s Oscar chances for BD, Writing, and other technical categories like Prod Design for that matter?
Does Seven Psychopaths have a shot at an original screenplay nod and/or any acting nominations?
It seems that there may not be many surprises in the BP race this year. Is there a film out there being underestimated or ignored by Oscar pundits?
Ow about Ezra Miller’s supporting chances for The Perks of Being a Wallflower?
Do the Golden Globes matter at all, now that the Oscar nominations come out before the Globes ceremony?
Do you think Cate Shortland’s brilliant LORE will suffer from being a German Language film submitted from Australia? I know it’s fine within the rules as the key creatives are Australian but I think they might look down on it because of this… Thoughts?
You could ask the same thing about Amour. I’ve got a piece on this coming up soon.
Do you think the new rules for the documentary category will have much of an effect on the type of nominees we see. Will some of the more high profile documentaries of the year – “Searching for Sugarman”, “Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry”, “Jiro Dreams of Sushi”, “The Queen of Versailles”, “Samsara” for instance – factor in? And, as a side question, are IMAX documentaries ever eligible?