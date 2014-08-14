Tarantino’s ‘Hateful Eight’ will have a trailer attached to ‘Sin City 2’ in theaters only

What is Quentin Tarantino up to?

Man, I would love it if he's been sneaking around and shooting a movie without telling anyone. I don't think that's what happened… but who knows? I think it's far more likely that what we've heard is correct. The shoot will happen in the spring, and we can count on seeing the film in time for the holiday season in 2015.

But let's pretend for a moment. After all, word is breaking that The Weinstein Company will have a nearly two-minute-long trailer for “The Hateful 8” attached to the front of “Sin City 2” when it hits theaters next week. It appears the plan is not to officially put it online.

That means someone will bootleg it on Friday, The Weinstein Company will chase it around trying to take it down for two days, and we'll have a high-quality official version on Monday morning by the latest.

But at least at first, the plan is that you'll only be able to see the trailer if you go see Robert Rodriguez's new film, and there's something sort of symmetrical and charming about that. I'm really curious to see what they're going to use as a trailer. It can't just be a title card, not if it's two minutes long. I wrote about the live read they did for the original draft of Quentin's script here in LA on what is definitely my favorite day of 2014 so far, and I'm very curious to see what sort of tease he's put together.

The film, which is presumed to star Kurt Russell, Bruce Dern, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Madsen, Walton Goggins, and Amber Tamblyn, tells the story of what happens when a blizzard strands a whole group of bounty hunters, former Confederates, and people with hidden agendas in a roadhouse isolated on top of a mountain. I liked the script in its early form, and I'm hoping that he polishes it into something truly awesome.

I'll definitely pop into a theater just to see this. Or wait till Monday. Whichever comes first.

“The Hateful Eight” should be in theaters December of 2015.