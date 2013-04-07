Taylor Swift & Carrie Underwood rub shoulders with Shania Twain at the 2013 ACM Awards

Superstars both old and new hit the red carpet at the 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas this evening, with such big names as Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Scotty McCreery, Hunter Hayes, Shania Twain, Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Keith Urban, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw coming out for the big night in high style. Check out all the red carpet pics in the gallery below.

The 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards airs tonight at 8 PM on CBS.