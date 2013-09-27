Taylor Swift and Kenny Chesney top this week’s concert draws

#Taylor Swift
09.27.13 5 years ago
The Top 20 Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows in North America. The previous week’s ranking is in parentheses. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
1. (1) Taylor Swift; $2,808,561; $85.43.
2. (2) Kenny Chesney; $2,539,528; $75.74.
3. (4) Beyonce; $1,697,832; $115.14.
4. (5) Phish; $1,590,139; $50.54.
5. (6) Justin Bieber; $1,225,230; $80.77.
6. (7) Dave Matthews Band; $1,180,931; $56.95.
7. (New) Jason Aldean; $1,068,667; $46.54.
8. (8) Bruno Mars; $1,028,831; $69.92.
9. (New) Michael Buble; $851,557; $79.04.
10. (10) Rush; $698,523; $73.48.
11. (9) New Kids On The Block; $676,113; $61.83.
12. (11) Blake Shelton; $654,783; $34.67.
13. (12) Rascal Flatts; $592,046; $38.49.
14. (13) Brad Paisley; $565,212; $38.35.
15. (New) Miranda Lambert; $486,872; $34.94.
16. (14) Widespread Panic; $381,761; $48.14.
17. (15) Bad Company / Lynyrd Skynyrd; $299,835; $31.76.
18. (New) Steely Dan; $269,640; $78.48.
19. (16) Steve Miller Band; $235,028; $59.65.
20. (17) The Postal Service; $220,379; $41.17.

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Taylor Swift
TAGSalice in chainsfleetwood macjason aldeanKENNY CHESNEYNEW KIDS ON THE BLOCKPAUL MCCARTNEYPollstarTAYLOR SWIFTthe postal serviceTIM MCGRAW

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP