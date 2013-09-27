Taylor Swift and Kenny Chesney top this week’s concert draws

The Top 20 Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows in North America. The previous week’s ranking is in parentheses. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

1. (1) Taylor Swift; $2,808,561; $85.43.

2. (2) Kenny Chesney; $2,539,528; $75.74.

3. (4) Beyonce; $1,697,832; $115.14.

4. (5) Phish; $1,590,139; $50.54.

5. (6) Justin Bieber; $1,225,230; $80.77.

6. (7) Dave Matthews Band; $1,180,931; $56.95.

7. (New) Jason Aldean; $1,068,667; $46.54.

8. (8) Bruno Mars; $1,028,831; $69.92.

9. (New) Michael Buble; $851,557; $79.04.

10. (10) Rush; $698,523; $73.48.

11. (9) New Kids On The Block; $676,113; $61.83.

12. (11) Blake Shelton; $654,783; $34.67.

13. (12) Rascal Flatts; $592,046; $38.49.

14. (13) Brad Paisley; $565,212; $38.35.

15. (New) Miranda Lambert; $486,872; $34.94.

16. (14) Widespread Panic; $381,761; $48.14.

17. (15) Bad Company / Lynyrd Skynyrd; $299,835; $31.76.

18. (New) Steely Dan; $269,640; $78.48.

19. (16) Steve Miller Band; $235,028; $59.65.

20. (17) The Postal Service; $220,379; $41.17.

