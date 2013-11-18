Taylor Swift and Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody in ‘The Last Time’ video: Watch

“The Last Time,” a duet with Snow Patrol”s Gary Lightbody and Taylor Swift, is one of “Red”s” stand outs, in part because it sounds like it could come straight off a Snow Patrol album.

It doesn”t have quite the atmospherics of “Set the Fire to the Third Bar,” a tune from Snow Patrol”s “Eyes Open” album featuring Martha Wainwright, but it has the same moody build of any number of Snow Patrol tunes.

Instead of a conceptual clip, the Terry Richardson-directed video features Lightbody and Swift performing the song live in concert. They keep their backs to each other for much of the song keeping in tune with the feeling of alienation of the lovers in the song, but the payoff comes at 3:28 when Lightbody smiles at Swift so sweetly, it will melt your heart.

it doesn”t seem as though the song is being serviced as a single, so this is more likely a goodie for fans who weren”t able to see Swift in concert or weren”t the night this was filmed on a concert stop in Sacramento, Calif. in August. It was the one and only time that Swift has performed the song live.

Below the official video, which was released today, is a fan shot video from the concert which I actually like better, other than the fact it’s missing the cute close up. Which do you like better?

And speaking of Swift, Jody Rosen wrote a love letter of an article to Swift in the current issue of New York” magazine. The well-written, fun piece doesn’t tread much new ground for long-time fans, but Swift talks about the next album some more and how she’ll work with Max Martin and Shellback first to get the structure of the album, before moving on to other producers.