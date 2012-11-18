Taylor Swift, Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj dazzle on the 2012 American Music Awards red carpet

The A-list train was a long one at the American Music Awards red carpet.

Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, No Doubt and more hit the big ceremony this evening at the Nokia Theater in Los Angeles, rubbing shoulders with a whole host of other musical talent to celebrate the annual awards show’s 40th anniversary.

Rihanna and Nicki Minaj lead the pack of nominees at the ceremony with four nods a piece, while Justin Bieber, Usher, Maroon 5, Drake and One Direction follow with three nominations each.



Check out all the glamorous red-carpet pics below.