Taylor Swift continues Billboard 200 chart domination at No. 1

Despite a sales decline of 43%, Taylor Swift continues her Billboard 200 chart domination with “Red” at No. 1. The title sold 196,000 copies last week, it”s third on shelves, with sales now totaling 1.75 million.

The “Now 44” hits compilation crashes the tally at No. 2 with 99,000 copies. “Now 43” made it to the top in August, moving 111,000 in its first week.

Rod Stewart”s holiday album “Merry Christmas, Baby” stays asleep at No. 3 with 74,000 (-17%).

Ne-Yo”s own colorfully titled “R.E.D.” bows at No. 4 with 66,000. His last album “Libra Scale” only made it to No. 9, but with 112,000.

Aerosmith”s first new album of originals in 11 years, “Music From Another Dimension,” has a No. 5 debut with 63,000. “Just Push Play” from 2001 peaked at No. 2 with 240,000 sold in its first week.

Jason Aldean”s “Night Train” falls No. 4 to No. 6 (48,000, -32%), Mumford & Sons” “Babel” stays at No. 7 with 41,000, (41,000, -6%), Meek Mill”s “Dreams and Nightmares” descends No. 2 to No. 8 (41,000, -75%) and Kendrick Lamar”s “Good Kid, m.A.A.d City” moves No. 5 to No. 9 (40,000, -36%).

Third Day”s new “Miracle” starts at No. 10 with 29,000, entering one spot shy of their last “Move” from 2010.

Album sales this week are flat compared to last week and down 15% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are down 4% so far.