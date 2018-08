You thought our last red carpet gallery was good? Just wait 'til you get a load of Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine and more bold-faced names in this, our greatest VMA arrivals gallery yet.

My favorite part: when Kim Kardashian gets caught standing between statuesque half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner in her best impression of Brittany Murphy in “Clueless.”

It will blow. Your. Mind.

Check out all the photos in the gallery below.