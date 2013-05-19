Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and Ke$ha’s side-butt dazzle at the 2013 Billboard Awards

05.19.13 5 years ago

Aside from a few notable exceptions (i.e. Taylor Swift’s striking blue ensemble), the dominant fashion theme on Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards red carpet appeared to be black, and, at least in Ke$ha’s case, black with a generous helping of side-butt. But hey, don’t take my word for it – check out all the red-carpet photos in the gallery below to see for yourself.

