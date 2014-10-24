Taylor Swift shuts down Hollywood for Jimmy Kimmel performance

Is Taylor Swift taking over the world? Last night, the pop star only shut down an extremely busy stretch of L.A.'s Hollywood Blvd., but who knows what demands she'll make after her new album “1989” is released next week?

Swift took the streets for her much-hyped “Jimmy Kimmel Live” performance, consisting of a typically charming interview and an AT&T/Coke/Subway-sponsored mini-set which included the hit single “Shake it Off” and the new tune “Out of the Woods.”

First off is Swift's sassy, sax-y take on “Shake it Off,” supported by some killer backing vocalists:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

She then played the less dancey, but still arena-ready vocal showcase “Out of the Woods” in front of a sea of smart phones, er, people:

And here's the interview, in which Kimmel embarasses Swift by reading some rave reviews from Rolling Stone, Time and the New York Times. “I'm more confident about this album than I've been about any of the other ones I've put out,” she explains.

“1989” comes out Tuesday.