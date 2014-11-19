Taylor Swift tops Taylor Swift on the Hot 100 chart with ‘Blank Space’

The only think that can stop Taylor Swift is Taylor Swift.

The singer conquered the Billboard Hot 100 again this week, with her new single “Blank Space” replacing her own “Shake It Off” as the No. 1 song.

Swift is the only female performer in Hot 100 history pull off the feat of replacing her own song in the top spot, which puts her in the company of such noted acts as The Beatles, Boyz II Men, Diddy, Ja Rule, Nelly, Outkast, Usher, T.I. and the Black Eyed Peas (who, to be fair, included Fergie).

“Shake It Off” was No. 1 for four straight weeks and is now at No. 3, while “Blind” makes the huge leap from No. 13 to No. 1 this week. Both tunes hail from her new album “1989.”

Likewise, “1989” also pulled off the rare accomplishment of sending its first two singles to No. 1. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' “The Heist” did it last year with “Thrift Shop” and “Can't Hold Us.”

Meanwhile, this week's No. 2 spot belongs to Meghan Trainor's former No. 1 “All About That Bass,” while Maroon 5's “Animals” takes the No. 4 spot, and Tove Lo's “Habits (Stay High)” slips from No. 4 to No. 5.

Hozier's “Take Me to Church” rises from No. 8 to No. 6, pushing Bobby Shmurda's “Hot Boy” to No. 7.

Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj's collaborative “Bang Bang” is hanging on at No. 8, while Sam Smith cracks the top 10 for the third time, as “I'm Not the Only One” ascends to No. 9.

Comeback kid Nick Jonas closes rounds out the top 10 with “Jealous,” which made another big leap from last week's No. 23.

