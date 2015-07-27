Taylor Swift trots out Left Shark during a performance of ‘Bad Blood’

07.27.15 3 years ago

Taylor Swift is one beef down, having surrendered to Nicki Minaj last week-but her “Bad Blood” with Katy Perry is still going strong.

Over the weekend, Swift rekindled her disdain for her pop star contemporary while performing her girl gang diss track at a show in Foxborough, MA. While she didn”t hire her own backup dancer in a shark suit, like the beloved one turned meme Perry famously had at her Super Bowl halftime show, Swift danced in front of a screen depicting the mascot.

 

Read the full story at Radio.com.

