Watch Taylor Swift take it old school for her ‘Shake It Off’ MTV VMAs performance

08.25.14 4 years ago

Taylor Swift new album is called “1989,” but she rewound the years even more for her MTV Video Music Awards performance of “Shake It Off.”

The rowdy, upbeat number was a mix of “The Great Gatsby,” Old Hollywood and girl groups, as Swift danced with a cadre of be-suited gents and a mix of backing singers. And, as she demands from the song, she shook it off/up/around in a glitzy crop top and matching shorts and her penchant red lipstick.

During the bridge, she literally ran her way from one part of the set to the other, breathless, murmuring about the snake that bit one of Nicki Minaj's “Anaconda” dancers during rehearsals. Just like in the music video for “Shake It Off,” she's gotta ad-lib because she ain't perfect, y'know?

And keep your eyes open for Jasmine Harper from “So You Think You Can Dance,” and one helluva hair toss at the end, too.

Taylor Swift's “Shake It Off” is on “1989,” due on Oct. 27.

Video problems? Watch here.

