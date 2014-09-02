TBS cancels CeeLo’s ‘Good Life’ show amid outrage over singer’s rape comments

Cee Lo Green's TBS show “The Good Life” is dead now, after the network pulled the plug on a second season. The move comes amid outrage over the singer's controversial statements on Twitter this weekend.

Rewinding a bit, Green faced sexual assault charges back in 2012; in August, he pleaded no contest to a felony stemming from those charges, for furnishing a Schedule 1 Substance to a woman. The initial complaint originated with a woman who alleged the Gnarls Barkley/Goodie Mob member slipped ecstasy into her drink, she was unconscious and then woke up naked in bed with him. Prosecutors later dropped the sexual assault charges due to insufficient evidence, though clearing the way for the drug charge.

Green was sentenced to three years probation and 45 days of community service.

Then, yesterday, Green took to his Twitter to share his thoughts on rape.

“if someone is passed out they're not even WITH you consciously! so WITH implies consent!” he wrote. “when someone [sic] brakes on a home there is broken glass where is your plausible proof anyone was raped.”

And: “women who have been really raped REMEMBER!!!”

Other offensive and controversial Tweets were offered before Cee Lo deleted them and then deleted his entire account. He has since restarted his Twitter account, though with a depleted number of followers. Screengrabs of his former Tweets can be seen below.

UltraViolent, the non-profit group that urged Reebok to cut ties with Rick Ross after his words about dosing women, had begun to collect signatures on a petition aimed at TBS and Green today.

TBS gave word this afternoon that they were putting the kibosh on a sophomore season, though sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the cancellation was due to poor ratings.

Cee Lo Green was also a former coach on “The Voice.”