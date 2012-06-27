TBS renews ‘Men at Work’ for a second season

TBS has ordered up a 10-episode second season for the new comedy “Men at Work.”

The renewal came several weeks ahead of the July 12 first season finale for “Men at Work,” which has averaged 2.7 million viewers per week (Live+7), including 1.8 million viewers among adults 18-49, which TBS boasts makes it “one of basic cable’s Top 5 new series with adults 18-49 for the quarter.” You can decide for yourself if that sounds impressive.

“‘Men at Work’ is a strong addition to the TBS lineup and has worked extremely well paired with ‘The Big Bang Theory,'” blurbs Michael Wright, president, head of programming for TBS, TNT and TCM. “We’re very excited to welcome the outstanding cast and production team of ‘Men at Work’ back for another season.”

Created by Breckin Meyer, “Men at Work” stars Danny Masterson, James Lesure, Michael Cassidy and Adam Busch.

“Men at Work” will return for its second season in 2013.