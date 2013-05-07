Teaser trailer for ‘The World’s End’ promises Wright, Pegg and Frost in fine form

My manager was the one who first turned me on to “Spaced.” This was in the days way before there was a “Shaun of the Dead,” and while music rights kept anyone from picking the show up for US distribution, Edgar Wright was being discussed by agents and producers and development execs all over town. My manager passed off some tapes to me, and my friends and I watched pretty much every single episode in a weekend, then again over the following week.
He put me in touch with Edgar, and we chatted back and forth in the ensuing years. When he was starting work on “Shaun,” he reached out to me to put something about extras casting up on Ain’t It Cool, and as a result, several of our Talkbackers ended up playing zombies in the film. When Edgar first finished the film, he brought it to the US and I flew to Austin so he could show it to us at one of the Alamo theaters after everyone went home for the night. There was no US release date yet, and most of the people who came to the theater at Harry’s invitation that night had no idea who Edgar was.
That was a magical screening. At the end of it, I knew that Edgar and Simon Pegg and Nick Frost were all set to become much better known, and that the days of cult fandom for them were nearly at an end. I spent the better part of a year doing my best to get the word out about the film, and in the years since, I have loved watching Edgar’s star rise and seeing both Simon and Nick move on to other work as well.
Through it all, though, there’s been that promise that the three of them would get back together for another movie, a third film to follow up “Shaun” and “Hot Fuzz,” and today, the first teaser trailer for “The World’s End” is finally here.
Now that we’ve had our first real look at footage, what strikes me most is how neatly it looks like it’s going to fit in with “Shaun” and “Hot Fuzz” thematically. Edgar’s work may speak to film geeks the world over, but it is also unmistakably English, and I love the way he examines the nature of modern English culture through a genre lens. I still don’t really get what’s going on in the film, but it looks like a possible “Body Snatchers” riff as told through the story of a group of old friends trying to recapture a past glory.
I love that Mark Heap shows up briefly in the trailer. That’s encouraging for “Spaced” fans, and it looks like Paddy Considine, Martin Freeman, and Eddie Marsan are all right in tune with the crazy tone that Wright has created. And the fence gag at the end… bliss for anyone who’s been onboard since “Shaun.”
If you’re in the UK, you get this one in July. This means I am forced to resent you. Sure, we get tons of things first, but this is “The World’s End,” and I may have to find some excuse to be overseas so I don’t have to wait until Universal releases the film here in the US on August 23.
I don’t mean to sound like one of those assholes, but it’s Mark Heap, Drew. Though a Mark Strong cameo would definitely kick ass.
I was always disappointed that Heap wasn’t in Shaun or Fuzz, so it’s cool to see him working with Wright and Pegg again.
And I like the continuation of the fence gag at the end there.
i literally laughed out loud. awesome.
I honestly believe that Hot Fuzz may be the greatest, and most rewatchable film, of all time. I’ve seen Casablanca, Citizen Kane, Vertigo, The Godfather, and all the rest…I’d still rather watch Hot Fuzz on a rainy day. Each viewing improves the experience; the callbacks are richer, and the characters even more rewarding. I don’t know a single other movie that can be watched 8 or 9 times and continue to improve with each viewing.
Dude, if the Oscars took comedy seriously I would absolutely say that the screenplay for HOT FUZZ should have been nominated.
As you say, the ‘callbacks’ are just magnificently constructed and the character work is exceptional.
I agree. The more you see the film, the more you realize that the first half are all foreshadowing.
Hot Fuzz is ridiculously overrated. Some hilarious moments though…
Yarp.
Hot Fuzz is in my top five movies of all time (#4) and I seem to watch it at least a few times a year. I really like Shaun, but Hot Fuzz was what cemented Edgar Wright as one of my favorite filmmakers of all time and made me so insanely excited about Scott Pilgrim. I just wish he was more prolific, haha. It’s been tough waiting for World’s End and Ant-Man.
@Cash definitely Best Editing too.
Yeah, comedy screenplays get overlooked far too often.
Hot Fuzz, Tropic Thunder and Walk Hard are all excellent examples of films made with a tremendous amount of care and dedication, combined with stellar performances that were completely ignored by the Academy ( Except for RDJ, who I remain convinced got robbed in the wake of Ledger’s posthumous support)
Not just writing and acting either, Fuzz’s editing, Thunder and Walk Hard’s cinematography and production design, the music of Dewey Cox.
It’s a shame the Oscars can’t recognize that comedy has grown as an art form over the years.
I just wish it had a better US date. It’s not going to do any business in late August. It should be in July here as well. Otherwise, it looks incredible and I don’t want to see any more footage. I was already sold before this trailer anyway.
When he tried jumping the fence, saying “Oh no…”
It’s the kind of knowing wink Mark Hamill and Kevin Smith TRIED to pull off in Jay and Silent Bob Strikes Back…
… but done so well.
I’m still giggling, 30 minutes later.
Blood and Ice Cream Part 3.
I’m SO there!
I’d really love to see Jessica Hynes mentioned in the Spaced part of the article Drew, she deserves huge credit for Spaced as co-writer and co-creator. Edgar’s (excellent) direction helped shape the look of Spaced for sure, but I do feel Jessica deserves way more credit than she seems to get. It does often feel like Pegg & Wright are credited for Spaced alone.
I would go as far as to say Shaun of The Dead owes almost as much to Hynes as Pegg Wright and Frost, considering it wouldn’t have existed without Spaced.
That was Simon and Edgar’s main beef with the McSPACED people when they announced their doomed-to-fail remake. They completely ignored Jessica’s contribution to the show and just trumped Simon, Edgar and Nick.
Unforgivable.
